जागरुकता जरूरी:बच्चों को गुड टच व बैड टच की जानकारी देकर शोषण से बचाएं

धनसोई3 घंटे पहले
  • दी ब्लू ब्रिगेड, यूनिसेफ व एनएसएस ने लोगों को सजग बनाने के उद्देश्य से जारी किया मार्गदर्शिका

कोविड के दौरान बच्चों को संकट से उबारने के लिए दी ब्लू ब्रिगेड, यूनिसेफ व राष्ट्रीय सेवा योजना के संयुक्त प्रयास से अभिभावकों को जागरूक करने व बच्चों के प्रति नैतिक जिम्मेदारियों के प्रति सजग बनाने के उद्देश्य से एक मार्गदर्शिका जारी किया है।

बच्चों के साथ किसी भी प्रकार की ऐसी घटना जिसमें शारीरिक शोषण, बच्चे की पीटाई, किसी वस्तु से चोट पहुंचाना, घर से निकालना, काटना, जलाना या ज्यादा सख्ती दिखाना, उपयुक्त भोजन व सुरक्षा प्रदान नहीं करना, अपमानित करना,अनुचित भाषा का प्रयोग करना,यौन शोषण करना व उपेक्षा इत्यादि शामिल हो तो तुरंत चाइल्ड हेल्प को 1098 पर काॅल करें। जारी किए गए संयुक्त मार्गदर्शिका में बच्चों को शारीरिक स्पर्श के बारे में भी सजग व जागरूक रहने जानकारी दी गयी है।

बच्चों को यह बताने के लिए अपील की गई है कि यदि कोई उन्हें अनुचित ढंग से छुए तो उसे रोकें। मदद के लिए जोर से चिल्लाएं। ऐसे व्यवहार जिसमें वे अपने आपको सहज महसूस नहीं करते हों। उन्हें बैड टच के रूप में देखा जाता है। पैर के बीच, नितंब व जांघों के बीच, छाती व चेहरा को छूना या ऐसा कोई भी स्पर्श जिससे बच्चा असहज होता है बैड टच की श्रेणी में आता है। ऐसी बातों को मां, पिता, दादा दादी व शिक्षक इत्यादि से बताने के लिए कहा गया है।

बच्चों को आवश्यक टीकाकरण को दी गई तरजीह

मार्गदर्शिका में कोविड के संक्रमण का असर के मद्देनजर बच्चों को जरूरी टीकाकरण को भी तरजीह दी गयी है। बच्चों को आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्र, जिला अस्पताल, सामुदायिक, प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र व उप केन्द्रों पर जाकर टीका अवश्य लगवाना चाहिए। बच्चों को दिए जाने वाले टीकाकरण में विशेष रूप से हेपेटाइटिस बी, काली खांसी,टीबी, हिब इंफेक्शन, दिमागी बुखार, पोलियो खसरा व रूबैला,डिप्थेरिया व टिटनेस इत्यादि शामिल है।

कोविड के दौरान घर पर हीं सीखें
कोविड के दौरान इस बात पर बल दिया गया है कि बच्चों को घर पर सीखना जारी रखा जाए। कोविड-19 के कारण शिक्षा को लेकर बच्चों के पास काफी चुनौतियां हैं। चुनौतियों के बीच बच्चे घर नर रहते हुए सीखना जारी रखें। स्वयं को सीखने की प्रक्रिया में व्यस्त रख महामारी में तनाव से निपटने में मदद मिलेगी। सीखने की प्रक्रिया में उनके भाई बहन, माता पिता, चाचा चाची अपनी जिम्मेदारियां निभा सकते हैं। उनके साथ पसंदीदा कहानियां पढ़ने या खेलने सहित रचनात्मक कार्यों में मदद कर सकते हैं।

मार्गदर्शिका में कोविड काल में गर्भस्थ शिशु का पूरी तरह ध्यान रखना जरूरी : मार्गदर्शिका में कोविड के दौरान गर्भास्थ शिशु के स्वास्थ्य का भरपूर ध्यान रखने का भी निर्देश दिया गया है। जिसमें गर्भवती महिलाओं के प्रसव के लिए सरकारी या निजी स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों का चयन करने को कहा गया है। इन बातों पर भी बल दिया गया है कि स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों में प्रसव कराने से क्या लाभ है। इसकी तैयारी किस प्रकार से होनी चाहिए। जननी सुरक्षा योजना, मातृवंदना योजना, भगिनी प्रसूती सहायता योजना इत्यादि की भी जानकारी दी गयी है।

गुड टच और बैड टच की जानकारी बहुत ही जरूरी
बच्चों को गुड टच बैड टच के साथ-साथ टीकाकरण व कोविड से संबंधित जानकारी देनी जरूरी है। सरकार के द्वारा भी इसकी जानकारी दी जा रही है।
डॉ जितेन्द्र नाथ, सिविल सर्जन सदर अस्पताल बक्सर

