कार्रवाई:राजस्थान का फरार गांजा तस्कर ब्रह्मपुर में कर रहा था शराब पार्टी, छह साथियों संग गिरफ्तार

बक्सरएक घंटा पहले
  • अंडा बेचने वाला भोला 10 साल में बना मॉल का मालिक, झारखंड से अदरक के ट्रक में गांजा लादकर ले गया था राजस्थान

राजस्थान के नागौर जिले से गांजा तस्करी में फरार तस्कर समेत छह को ब्रह्मपुर पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। सभी पूरब टोला में एक बोरिंग हाउस में शराब पार्टी कर रहे थे। नशे में धुत्त थे। नागौर पुलिस व जयपुर पुलिस कमिश्नर को संयुक्त सीएसटी की निशानदेही पर यह गिरफ्तारी हुई। मौके से शराब का एक पैकेट बरामद हुआ है।

थानाध्यक्ष निर्मल कुमार के अनुसार भोला के साथ अन्य गिरफ्तार लोगों में शिवकुमार यादव, तारकेश्वर सिंह, जितेन्द्र कुमार, रामकुमार सिंह, अशोक सिंह शामिल हैं। एसडीपीओ केके सिंह ने बताया कि रविवार को राजस्थान पुलिस ने सूचना दी कि ब्रह्मपुर का भोला साह गांजा तस्करी का आरोपी है। वह राजस्थान के नागौर जिले के डीडवाना थाना में दर्ज एफआईआर में फरार है।

नागौर पुलिस ने उसे अदरक से भरे ट्रक में छिपाकर 1700 किलो गांजा लेकर झारखंड से राजस्थान पहुंचा था। सीएसटी की कार्रवाई में यूपी के नबाबगंज के बसंतपुर ओपी का चंदन राजपूत गिरफ्तार किया गया। पूछताछ में उसने भोला साह का नाम लिया। जो अन्य के साथ फरार हो गया था।
दो दिनों से भोला के पीछे पड़ी थी पुलिस
गांजा तस्कर भोला के पीछे एसडीपीओ ने एक पुलिस टीम को लगाया। दो दिनों तक पुलिस उसके ठिकाने पता करती रही। उन्होंने थानाध्यक्ष के नेतृत्व में एक टीम बनाकर छापेमारी के लिए कई जगह भेजा। सूचना के अनुसार पुलिस ने बुधवार की रात बोरिंग हाउस में शराब पार्टी करते रंगेहाथों दबोचने की तैयारी की थी। जब पुलिस पहुंची तो सभी भागने लगे। लेकिन, दौड़ा कर पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया। रघुनाथपुर पीएचसी में मेडिकल जांच के बाद सभी को जेल भेज दिया गया।
ब्रह्मपुर में खरीदी करोड़ों की प्रॉपर्टी
पुलिस के अनुसार भोला ने ब्रह्मपुर समेत कई इलाकों में करोड़ों की प्रोपर्टी खरीदी है। आरोप है कि उसने अपने परिवार के सदस्यों व रिश्तेदारों के नाम पर भी संपत्ति अर्जित की है। स्थानीय लोगों कि मानें तो एक दशक पहले तक भोला साह, पिता आनंद साह, ब्रह्मपुर चौरस्ता और उसके आस-पास ठेले पर अंडा बेचता था।

उसका छोटा भाई ऑमलेट बनाता था। उसके बाद वह धीरे-धीर गांजा की तस्करी में जुड़ा। पहली बार जेल गया तो लोगों को भरोसा नहीं हो रहा था। उसके बाद बार-बार जेल जाने की सूचना मिलने लगी। देखते ही देखते उसने आलीशान मकान के अलावा ब्रह्मपुर में फैशन प्लाजा माॅल भी बना लिया।

यूपी में शराब-गांजा व ईंट समेत कई कारोबार, कई राज्यों में नेटवर्क: स्थानीय लोग बताते हैं कि भोला साह का लगभग दस वर्षों से ब्रह्मपुर में घर बना कर स्थाई निवास है। इसके छोटे भाई छोटू गुप्ता के नाम से फैशन प्लाजा है। बताया जा रहा है कि भोला क्राइम की दुनियां में भोला साह व गोला गुप्ता के अलावा कई नामों से जाना जाता है। यूपी के बलिया में भी कई ईंट भट्ठे हैं। वहां से शराब व गांजा की तस्करी करता है। कई राज्यों में इसके नेटवर्क फैले हुए हैं।

