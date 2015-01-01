पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दलालों के विरुद्ध अभियान:टिकट दलालों के विरुद्ध आरपीएफ ने की शहर में छापेमारी, एक गिरफ्तार

बक्सर2 घंटे पहले
टिकट दलालों के विरुद्ध अभियान चलाते हुए आरपीएफ उप निरीक्षक श्याम बिहारी के नेतृत्व में सउनि रामायण यादव, प्रआ प्रमोद कुमार सिंह,श्याम सिंह,शैलेश कुमार ओझा, व प्रेम कुमार के सहयोग से रेलवे के तत्काल ई टिकट के खरीद बिक्री करने वाले जारा ट्रैवल्स बक्सर पर 1 बजकर 20 मिनट पर छापामारी किया गया।

छापामारी के दौरान जारा ट्रैवल्स बक्सर के संचालक अाफताब आलम,उम्र-30 वर्ष,पे०–स्व मो सुल्तान,साकिन बंगाली टोला वार्ड सं 24, थाना-नगर बक्सर, जिला बक्सर को रेल टिकटो का अवैध कारोबार करते हुए पकड़ा गया। छापामारी के दौरान अफताब आलम के कब्जे से निजी यूजर आईडी पर कटा एक तत्काल ई-टिकट, दो प्रिमीयम तत्काल टिकट ई- टिकट के साथ दो साधारण आरक्षित ई-टिकट, कुल पाँच ई-टिकट जिसका मूल्य 9340 रुपया और एक डेल कम्पनी का लैपटॉप, दो टच स्क्रीन मोबाईल फोन एक वीवो कम्पनी व एक रेडमी कम्पनी का मोबाईल फोन उक्त दुकान से मिला।

टिकटों के बावत पूछने पर दुकान संचालक अफताब आलम ने बताया कि कि मै निजी यूजर आईडी पर तत्काल एवं साधारण आरक्षित ई-टिकट बनाकर प्रति टिकट 500 से 1000 रुपया ले कर बेचता हूं। इस पर उप निरीक्षक श्याम बिहारी द्वारा मौके पर उपस्थित गवाहों के समक्ष जब्ती सूची तैयार कर बरामद बस्तुओं को जब्त किया गया एवं अफताब आलम को दोषी बताते हुए गिरफ्तार किया गया।

