पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जागरुकता:‘लेट्स क्लीन बक्सर’ अभियान का दूसरा चरण शुरू

बक्सर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बक्सर को स्वच्छ बनाने के लिए महिलाओं ने दूसरा चरण रविवार को यमुना चौक से शुरू कर दिया है। स्वच्छता समिति ने यमुना चौक के आसपास के घरों पर जाकर बक्सर को स्वच्छ बनाने के लिए लोगों को जागरूक किया। समिति के सदस्यों ने लोगों को जागरूक करते हुए कचरा को जहां-तहां नहीं फेंकने एवं साफ सफाई का विशेष ध्यान देने को लेकर जागरूक किया।

समिति के सदस्य अधिवक्ता हर्षा मानव के नेतृत्व में चलाए जा रहे अभियान में के तहत एक सप्ताह तक घर-घर जाकर लोगों को जागरूक करेंगे। समिति के सदस्यों ने लोगों से बक्सर को स्वच्छ बनाने के लिए सुझाव भी लिए। सुझाव देते हुए लोगो ने कहा कि नगर परिषद की सफाई कर्मी रात में गलियों की सफाई करें तो ज्यादा बेहतर होगा।

रात्रि में कचरे को एक जगह या गाड़ी आने के बाद गाड़ी में ही डम्प करने से गंदगी कम फैलने की बात कहे। वही, बक्सर को स्वच्छ बनाने की कवायद की सराहना करते हुए नमक रेस्टोरेंट के मालिक ने कहा कि हर व्यक्ति सफाई पर योगदान दें तो बक्सर को स्वच्छ बनते देर नहीं लगेगा। जिसे बक्सर सुंदर दिखने लगेगा। इस अभियान आप सभी लोगों का सहयोग जरूरी है। इस दौरान सपना, मधु वर्मा, उपासना, डॉ कन्हैया, कपिंद्र किशोर, आशुतोष गुप्ता के साथ कई सदस्य मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें