बक्सर:राज्यपाल के यूपी जाने काे लेकर जिले में कड़ी थी सुरक्षा

बक्सर3 घंटे पहले
कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच मंगलवार को बिहार के राज्यपाल फागू चौैहान अपने गांव उत्तर प्रदेश रवाना हो गए। उनके जिले में आगमन को लेकर बक्सर पुलिस एवं जिला प्रशासन पूरी तरह से मुस्तैद था जिला में प्रवेश करते ही डुमरांव डीएसपी और एसडीओ ने कड़ी सुरक्षा के बिच बक्सर गंगा पुल तक स्कार्ट किए। इस दौरान बक्सर अनुमंडल के एसडीओ और डीएसपी के अलावे थाना पुलिस भी काफी मुस्तैद थी।

इसके अलावा सभी चौक चौराहों पर अतिरिक्त पुलिस बल और मजिस्ट्रेट की भी तैनाती की गई थी। बताया जा रहा है कि राज्यपाल अपने निजी काम को लेकर गृह जिला आजमगढ़ गए हैं। तीन दिन तक आजमगढ़ जिला अतिथि गृह में रहेंगे।

डुमरांव डीएसपी केके सिंह ने बताया कि प्राप्त सूचना के अनुसार राज्यपाल फागू चौैहान बहरहाल तीन दिनों के लिए अपने जिले गए हैं। वह पुनः सम्भवत: छह नवंबर को बक्सर होते हुए पटना पहुंचेंगे। उनकी सुरक्षा को लेकर कड़ा बंदोबस्त किया गया था।

