राहत की खबर:लाइसेंस ले पटाखे बेच सकेंगे दुकानदार

बक्सर2 दिन पहले
दीपावली में पटाखा बेचने वाले दुकानदारों के लिए लाइसेंस लेना अनिवार्य है। जिलेभर के दुकानदारों के लिए इसे प्रभावी किया गया है। इसके साथ ही सभी दुकानदारों को सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और मास्क भी अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है। उक्त बाते बक्सर एसडीओ के के उपाध्याय ने कहीं। गौरतलब है कि कोरोना काल में पटाखा बेचने वाले दुकानदारों के सामने असमंजस की स्थिति बनी हुई है।

हालांकि, प्रशासन ने साफ तौर पर कहा कि पटाखा दुकानदारों के लिए नए नियम बनाकर उनको लाइसेंस निर्गत किया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि पटाखा दुकानदारों को अनुज्ञप्ति तभी दिया जाएगा जब दुकानदार मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ अग्निशामक को रखने के लिए शपथ पत्र देना होगा।

सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और बिना मासिक के पटाखा बेचते पकड़े जाने के बाद उन पर कानूनी कार्रवाई भी की जाएगी।हालांकि प्रशासन ने यह साफ तौर पर अभी नहीं कहा कि दुकानदारों को कब से लाइसेंस देने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी जाएगी।

हालांकि इतना जरूर है कि दुकानदारों को पटाखा बेचने के लिए लाइसेंस देने की कवायद की जा रही है। बताते चलें कि कोरोना वायरस के कारण लॉक डाउन होने के बाद स्थिति समान होते हुए धीरे-धीरे दुकानदारों को सरकार और प्रशासन द्वारा छूट दी जा रही है। इसी कड़ी में पटाखा बेचने की भी छूट देने के लिए प्रशासन तैयारी कर लिया है।

