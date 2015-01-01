पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:डीएम के आदेशानुसार पर सड़कों चलाया गया रोको-टोको अभियान

बक्सर2 घंटे पहले
कोरोना वायरस महामारी को लेकर शिथिल पड़ा अभियान अब अपने पूरे रौ में है। डीएम अमन समीर की अध्यक्षता में जिला प्रशासन ने जिले भर की सड़कों पर विशेष अभियान के तहत रोको-टोको मुहिम शुरू की है। जिले भर के अधिकारी सड़क पर उतर गए हैं। सभी सड़कों पर मुख्यत: वाहन चालक व यात्रियों को रोक कर बिना मास्क के रहने पर टोका गया। अधिकारियों ने बाइक चालकों को रोककर चेतावनी दी कि आप मास्क पहनकर ही चलें। वही गमछा लेकर चलने वाले लोगों को भी मुंह पर गमछा रखने की हिदायत दी। गौरतलब है कि डीएम अमन समीर ने सभी एसडीओ, एसडीपीओ, बीडीओ, सीओ व थानाध्यक्षों को आदेश जारी किया है कि सड़कों पर मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों के विरुद्ध रोको टोको अभियान चलाए।

