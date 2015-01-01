पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बक्सर9 घंटे पहले
  • एंटीबॉडी निर्माण के लिए महत्वपूर्ण होगा टीकाकरण, अन्य संक्रामक बीमारियों से भी करेगा बचाव

कोरोना संक्रमण काल में बचाव के लिए मास्क, शारीरिक दूरी व हाथों की सफाई से नियमित धोने संबंधी बातों पर स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा लगातार जागरुकता लाई गई है। अब कोरोना संकट से स्थायी रूप से निजात पाने के लिए टीके की भी व्यवस्था की जा रही है।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने प्रेस विज्ञप्ति जारी कर बताया कि कोविड-19 का टीकाकरण फिलहाल तीन चरणों में होना है। वर्तमान में कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए होने वाले टीकाकरण के प्रति चौक चौराहों पर कई तरह की चर्चाएं हैं। जैसे टीकाकरण के बाद मास्क लगाने की जरूरत नहीं होना, टीकाकरण कोविड संक्रमण से बचाव का एकमात्र साधन, टीकाकरण के बाद कोविड संक्रमण का नहीं होना, कोविड संक्रमित होने के बाद टीकाकरण कराया जाना अथवा नहीं आदि तमाम कई ऐसी बातें हैं जो अब चर्चा का विषय बन रही हैं। टीकाकरण के प्रति लोगों में मन में कई तरह की धारणाएं और संदेह भी देखा जा रहा है। यद्यपि, आधिकारिक रूप से कोविड-19 के टीके को सुरक्षित बताया गया है।

कोविड टीकाकरण को लेकर सेंटर फॉर डिजीज कंट्रोल एंड प्रिवेंशन(सीडीसी) ने कहा है कि कोविड 19 से बचाव के लिए टीका को पूरी तरह सुरक्षित बनाया जा रहा है। सुरक्षा को सबसे अधिक प्राथमिकता देते हुए सीडीसी ने कहा है कि टीकाकरण कई मायनों में महत्वपूर्ण है। कोविड 19 के लिए तैयार किये जा रहे टीकाकरण का मूल्यांकन किया जा रहा है। स्वास्थ्य विशेषज्ञों का मानना है कि कोविड 19 टीकाकरण से कोविड संक्रमण सहित अन्य गंभीर संक्रामक रोगों से बचाव किया जा सकेगा। टीकाकरण से अन्य लोगों के बीच संक्रमण के फैलने को भी रोकने में मदद मिलेगी।

रोग से लड़ने के लिए शरीर में बनेगा एंटीबॉडी
कोविड टीकाकरण को लेकर हो रहे जांच परीक्षण को लेकर सीडीसी का मानना है कि इस टीकाकरण से शरीर में एंटीबॉडी तैयार करने में मदद मिलेगी। साथ ही मास्क लगाने व शारीरिक दूरी के नियमों का पालन करना भी जरूरी है। लेकिन महज इतना करने से कोविड संक्रमण के जोखिम को खत्म किया जा सकता है, ऐसा नहीं है। कोविड से बचाव के लिए दिया जाने वाला टीकाकरण रोग प्रतिरोधी प्रणाली के साथ काम करता है और संक्रमण होने पर यह उससे लड़ने के लिए तैयार रहता है। टीकाकरण आपको और आपके आसपास रहने वाले सभी लोगों को सुरक्षा प्रदान करता है।

महामारी को रोकने में टीके होंगे कितने प्रभावी
विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन ने महामारी को रोकने में टीके के प्रभाव पर जानकारी दी है। डब्ल्यूएचओ के मुताबिक यह प्रभाव कई कारकों पर निर्भर करेगा। इनमें टीकों की प्रभावशीलता जैसे कारक शामिल हैं- जैसे कितनी जल्दी उन्हें मंजूरी दी जाती है, निर्मित किया जाता है और वितरित किया जाता है। अधिकांश वैज्ञानिकों का अनुमान है कि अन्य टीकों की तरह कोविड-19 के टीके भी 100% प्रभावी नहीं होंगे। लेकिन डब्ल्यूएचओ यह सुनिश्चित करने में मदद करने के लिए काम कर रहा है कि कोई भी अनुमोदित टीके यथासंभव प्रभावी हों ताकि महामारी पर लगाम लगायी जा सके।

