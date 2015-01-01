पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रखें ध्यान:सर्दियों में गर्भवती महिलाओं का रखें विशेष ख्याल

बक्सर26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ठंड के मौसम में बिना चिकित्सक के परामर्श के गर्भावस्था में सर्दी-जुकाम में दवा लेना हानिकारक
  • ताजे फल, सब्जियां, नट्स का भी सेवन करने से प्रतिरोधक क्षमता होगी मजबूत

सर्दियों के मौसम में गर्भवती महिलाओं को विशेष देखभाल की जरूरत होती है। गर्भावस्था के दौरान महिलाओं में सर्दी-जुकाम होने की संभावना बढ़ जाती है, क्योंकि इस समय उनकी प्रतिरोधक क्षमता कमजोर हो जाती है।

ऐसे में सर्दी जुकाम के दौरान कफ नहीं होने देना चाहिए। ऐसी अवस्था में बिना डॉक्टर के परामर्श के सर्दी-जुकाम में ली जाने वाली दवाएं शिशु के लिए खतरनाक हो सकती हैं। अतः इसके लिए आप भाप लेकर इससे निजात पा सकती हैं।

स्त्री रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. नमिता सिंह ने बताया गर्भवती महिलाओं को सर्द मौसम में ड्रायफ्रूट्स और च्यवनप्राश भी खाने चाहिए। वह मेवे भी सेवन कर सकती हैं। यदि ठंडी चीजें खाना भी हो तो धूप में बैठकर खाएं। इससे सर्दी नहीं होंगे। साथ ही, तिल का तेल की मालिश करना चाहिए।

इस समय स्किन ड्राय हो जाती है, इसलिए तेल मालिश करनी चाहिए। हफ्ते में तीन दिन तेल जरूर लगाना चाहिए। गर्भावस्था में सर्दी जुकाम से बचने के लिए स्वस्थ्य खान-पान लेना चाहिए। ताजे फल, सब्जियां, नट्स का भी सेवन करें, जिससे प्रतिरोधक क्षमता मजबूत हो और सर्दी जुकाम से लड़ने में मदद मिलें।

कोरोना काल में इन बातों का भी रखें ध्यान

  • गर्भावती महिलाएं जांच के लिए अस्पताल जाने के दौरान मास्क का इस्तेमाल करें
  • अस्पताल में चिकित्सकों व कर्मियों से उचित शारीरिक दूरी बनाकर रखें
  • घर में बाहर से आने वाले लोगों से सीधे संपर्क में न आएं
  • नियमित अंतराल में साबुन से हाथ धोएं, खाने से पूर्व भी साबुन से एक मिनट तक हाथ को साफ करें

हरी सब्जियों का भी भरपूर सेवन किया जाना चाहिए

डॉ. नमिता सिंह ने बताया गर्भावस्था आहार में ऐसी चीजों को शामिल किया जाना चाहिए, जिसमें पोषक तत्वों की भरमार हो। इतना ही नहीं गर्भावस्था के समय पर आहार में विटामिन, कैल्शियम, प्रोटीन, कैलोरी की मात्रा भी भरपूर मिली होनी चाहिए।

इस दौरान आवश्यक विटामिन खासकर विटामिन डी से भरपूर खाद्य पदार्थों का गर्भावस्था के दौरान हरी सब्जियों का भी भरपूर सेवन किया जाना चाहिए। यानि गर्भवती महिला को रोज कैल्शियम और विटामिन की सही मात्रा अपने खाने में शामिल करनी चाहिए। इतना ही नहीं फोलिड एसिड भी बच्चे के विकास में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाता है। इन सब चीजों के इस्तेमाल से जच्चा-बच्चा दोनों स्वास्थ रहेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें