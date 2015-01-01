पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नेक पहल:कोरोनावायरस पर ‘सोशल वॉर’ कर रही ‘टीम अभी’

बक्सर3 घंटे पहले
  • सोशल मीडिया के सहारे मास्क व शारीरिक दूरी के पालन का संदेश दे रहे बक्सर यूथ आइकॉन

कोविड -19 संक्रमण से बचाव को लेकर लोगों को जागरूक करने का सिलसिला शुरू है। विधानसभा चुनाव के जिला आईकॉन अभिराम की टीम अभी ने इसके लिए सोशल वॉर शुरू किया है। चुनाव बीतने के साथ ही इसकी जिम्मेवारी बक्सर के इलेक्शन यूथ आईकॉन अभिराम सुंदर ने लिया है। घरेलू हिंसा रोकने तथा महिलाओं व लड़कियों को आत्मरक्षा के गुर सिखाने के साथ अब ‘टीम अभि’ ने कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ ‘सोशल वॉर’ अभियान शुरू किया है। इस टीम के युवा अब लोगों को कोरोना से बचाव को लेकर नियमों का पालन करने की अपील कर रहे हैं। इसके लिए फेसबुक और व्हाट्सएप्प का सहारा लिया जा रहा है। जिसमें लोगों को मास्क का प्रयोग करने व शारीरिक दूरी का पालन करने की अपील की जा रही है।

विधानसभा चुनाव के दौरान जिला प्रशासन ने अभिराम को बनाया था बक्सर यूथ आईकाॅन

चिंता का विषय मास्क का प्रयोग न करना
अभिराम सुंदर ने कहा जब कोरोना वायरस फैलना शुरू हुआ तो एक-एक मौत पर लोग भय से कांप उठते थे। कोरोना के कारण जहां एक ओर लोगों के स्वास्थ्य पर संकट मंडरा रहा है तो वहीं दूसरी ओर देश की अर्थव्यवस्था को भी झटका लगा है। प्रारंभ मे लोग गंभीर हुए। बचाव को लेकर विभिन्न उपाय बताए गए। लोगों ने इस दिशा मे एक दूसरे को प्रेरित भी किया। लेकिन अब कोरोना वायरस से होने वाली मौत अब सिर्फ आंकड़े बनकर रह गई हैं। यहां तक कि लोग अब इससे जुड़ी खबरें भी नहीं देखना चाहते। लेकिन यह ठीक नही है। इसको लेकर हम थोड़े असंवेदनशील हो रहे है। सोशल व फिजिकल डिस्टेंसिंग, मास्क का प्रयोग इत्यादि जरुरी चीजों पर लोगों का ध्यान अब कम नजर आ रहा है। जो चिंता का विषय है।

असंवेदनशीलता पड़ सकती है भारी
उन्होंने कहा कि यह हर्ष का विषय है कि कुछ हद तक कोरोना पर हम नियंत्रण कर रहे हैं। वहीं बडी़ संख्या में लोग कोरोना से ठीक हो रहें है। लेकिन हमें यह बात अवश्य याद रखना होगा कि कोरोना को लेकर असंवेदनशील न बने। उन्होंने अपील किया कि कोरोना को हल्के में न लें। कार्यस्थल, बाजार इत्यादि जगह पर सोशल डिस्टेंस का ख्याल रखे और मास्क का प्रयोग जरूर करें। कोरोना के लक्षण दिखाई देने पर बिना देरी डाक्टर के पास जाएं। अपनी सरकार को इस लड़ाई में साथ दे। स्वस्थ रहे और खुश रहे। मास्क का उपयोग, हाथों की स्वच्छता का ध्यान और शारीरिक दूरी का पालन कर हम संक्रमण से सुरक्षित रह सकते हैं।​​​​​​​

