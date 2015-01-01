पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डिवाइडर पर लग रहे बिजली तार:चुनाव खत्म होते ही शहर के सौंदर्यीकरण का काम शुरू, डिवाइडर पर लग रहे बिजली तार

बक्सर2 घंटे पहले
चुनावी समर समाप्त होते ही शहर के सौंदर्यीकरण के काम अब तेज हो गया है। स्टेशन रोड में इसको लेकर कार्य में तेजी आ गयी है। स्टेशन रोड का चौड़ीकरण करते हुए बीचो-बीच डिवाइडर और बिजली के खंभे लगाए जा रहे हैं। सड़क चौड़ी होने से स्टेशन आने जाने वाले लोगों को जाम से निजात मिल जाएगी। इसी कड़ी में बुधवार को बिजली विभाग ने सड़क के बीचो बीच स्टेशन से लेकर अंबेडकर चौक तक हाईटेंशन तार खींचने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। बिजली सेवा प्रभावित नहीं हो इसको देखते हुए यह कार्य तेजी से किया जा रहा है।

अंबेडकर चौक से स्टेशन तक कार्य पूरा होने के बाद इस बिजली सेवा चालू कर पुराने पोल व तार हटाए जाएंगे। सहायक विद्युत अभियंता ने बताया कि बिजली से सेवा बाधित ना हो इसको देखते हुए कार्य किया जा रहा है। स्टेशन से अंबेडकर चौक तक सड़क के बीचोंबीच 11 हजार वोल्ट और 440 वोल्ट के वायर शिफ्टिंग का कार्य पहले पूरा किया जा रहा है। उसके बाद पुराने वाले तारों को वहां से हटाया जाएगा। वहीं सड़क के बीचो-बीच बन रहे डिवाइडर में मंगलवार की रात एक अनियंत्रित ट्रक ने टक्कर मारकर डिवाइडर को क्षतिग्रस्त कर फरार हो गया। हालांकि ट्रक के टक्कर में डिवाइडर पूरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त नहीं हुआ। डिवाइडर में केवल दरारें पड़ गई। डिवाइडर में दरार आने के बाद कार्य कर रही एजेंसी के कर्मियों ने उसको दोबारा मरम्मत कर दी है।

