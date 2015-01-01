पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्यक्रम:रजिस्ट्रार सिपाही सिंह का योगदान भुलाया नहीं जा सकता है : प्रमोद

बक्सर27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में शिक्षा के प्रति युवाओं को जागरूक करने में रजिस्ट्रार के पद से सेवानिवृत्त स्वर्गीय सिपाही सिंह के योगदान को भुलाया नहीं जा सकता है। यह बातें चौगाई हाई स्कूल के शिक्षक प्रमोद सिंह ने रविवार को जिले के अमीरपुर में स्वर्गीय सिपाही सिंह के श्राद्ध कर्म में उनके तैल चित्र पर पुष्प अर्पित करते हुए कहीं। उन्होंने कहा कि वे जगदीशपुर से रिटायर हुए थे। जो अपने ड्यूटी कार्यकाल में बेहतर व उत्कृष्ट कार्य के लिए जाने जाते रहे।

इनकी प्रतिभा को देख गांव के आसपास के लोगों में भी शिक्षा के प्रति अवेयरनेस दिखा। उनके भतीजे सूर्यनाथ सिंह जो रेलवे में चालक के पद पर है। जबकि उनके बड़े बेटे संतोष सिंह किसान व दूसरे बेटे शिक्षक और तीसरे बेटे शशि एयरफोर्स में है। इस दौरान कोविड 19 का भी ख्याल रखते हुए लोगों से बचाव संबंधित मामले पर जागरूक रहने की बात कही गई। इस मौके पर राघवेंद्र सिंह, मोहम्मद इकबाल, दीपक यादव, आशुतोष कुमार, संतोष कुमार सिंह आदि मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें