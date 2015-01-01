पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिले में ठंड ने दी दस्तक:न्यूनतम तापमान अब 10 डिग्री पर पहुंचा,ठंड में बढ़ोतरी के बाद बढ़ी गर्म कपड़ों की डिमांड, जनजीवन हो रहा प्रभावित

बक्सर3 घंटे पहले
  • सुबह में हल्की धुंध व कोहरा छाए रहने के कारण दृश्यता 12.87 किमी रही

छठ पर्व बीतने के साथ हीं मौसम ने तेजी से करवट लेना शुरू कर दिया है। मौसम में सर्दी घुलने लगी है। सुबह शाम कनकनी महसूस होने लगी है। सुबह में हल्की धुंध तथा कोहरा छाए रहने के कारण दृश्यता 12.87 किमी रही। जबकि हवा में आद्रता 35 प्रतिशत रही। दो दिनों से तेज पछुआ हवा चलने के कारण ठंड में बढ़ोतरी देखने को मिली है।

हालांकि रविवार को हवा की गति मंद रही। जिसके कारण ठण्ड में थोड़ी नरमी देखी गयी। लेकिन हल्की कनकनी ने लोगों को अभी से हीं दिसंबर के ठण्ड का अहसास करा दिया है। रविवार को दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 23 डिग्री सेल्सियस जबकि रात का न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री रहा। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक नवंबर में पहली बार अधिकतम तथा न्यूनतम तापमान में 15 डिग्री से भी कम का अंतर हुआ है। जो दिसंबर के पहले सप्ताह में तह अंतर 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस से भी कम होगी। जिसके कारण ठंडक के साथ शीत लहर का प्रकोप बढ़ेगा।

ठण्ड में बुजुर्गों व बच्चों का रखें विशेष ध्यान
पिछले पांच दिनों से लागातार तापमान गिरने के कारण जन जीवन प्रभावित हुआ है। राजपुर पीएचसी के डाॅक्टर राकेश रौशन पाण्डेय ने आमजन से गर्म कपड़े पहनने, बुजुर्गों व बच्चों का विशेष ध्यान रखने,गर्म पानी व पौष्टिक आहार को पर्याप्त मात्रा में लेने, सिर व पैरों को ढंक कर रखने की सलाह दी है। इसके अलावे शरीर का ठंडा पड़ना, ऊंगलियों का सुन्न होना या सफेद होना,शरीर का पीला पड़ना या बेहोशी की लक्षण आने पर तुरंत अस्पताल पहुंचें।

ठण्ड बढ़ते हीं ऊनी कपड़ों के डिमांड में आई तेजी : दूसरी ओर ठण्ड में तेजी बढ़ोतरी के कारण शहर के कपड़ा दुकानें ऊनी कपड़ों तथा गर्म कोट से सज गयी है। विभिन्न चौक चौराहों पर भी ऊनी कपड़ों की दुकानें लगाई जा रही है। वहीं लोग ऊनी कपड़ों की खरीदारी में भी जुट गए हैं। ग्रामीण इलाकों के दुकानों पर भी ऊनी कपड़े खरीदने को लेकर ग्राहक दिखाई देने लगें हैं। दुकानदारों ने बताया कि इस बार ठण्ड ने अभी से हीं अपना असर दिखाना शुरू कर दिया है। उम्मीद हैं कि ऊनी कपड़ों की अच्छी खासी बिक्री होगी।

आगे क्या होगा
मौसम विभाग के अनुसार पश्चिमी विछोभ के कारण अगले 24 घंटे तक ठंड में बढ़ोतरी हो सकती है। इसके बाद तापमान 23 से 3 बढ़कर 26 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक पहुंचने का अनुमान है। जिससे दिन में हल्की गर्मी रहेगी। हालांकि दो दिनों न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर बना रहेगा। इससे रात में ठंड तथा कनकनी बरकरा रहेगी। फिर 1 से 6 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक इजाफा हो सकता है। आसमान में बादलों का आवागमन हो सकता है। सुबह कुहासा भरा हो सकता है।

