परेशानी:आश्वासनों के बाद भी सड़क की सुविधा से वंचित हैं श्यामपुर व खेमपुर के ग्रामीण

राजपुर4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • गांव में जाने के लिए पक्की सडक की व्यवस्था नहीं, होती है परेशानी

सरकार के द्वारा सभी गांवों को सम्पर्क पथ से जोड़ने, एवं पुल पुलिया निर्माण पूरा करा लेने की प्रचार प्रसार किया जा रहा हो। लेकिन प्रखंड के रसेन पंचायत के खेमपुर व श्यामपुर गांव के ग्रामीण आज भी सड़क सुविधा से वंचित है। इस गांव में विकास के सभी दावे आज बेमानी साबित हो रहे है। ग्रामीण बताते हैं कि रसेन पंचायत के खेमपुर ,बाल्मिकीपुर, श्यामपुर, मोहरिहां, विशुनपुरा ऐसे गांव है।

जहां गांव में जाने के लिए सड़क का निर्माण नहीं किया गया है। लोग दूसरे गांव की तरफ से होकर किसी तरह गांव पहुंचते है। चौसा लाइन मुख्य नहर से निकले खीरी राजवाहा में कथराई पुल से गांव तक जाने के लिए ग्रामीणों को आज भी पगडंडी का ही सहारा लेना पड़ता है। सड़क की पुलिया टुट जाने के कारण बिजली पोल के सहारे ग्रामीण आवागमन करते है।

श्यामपुर गांव के ग्रामीण सुधाकर पाण्डेय ने बताया कि करीब तीन साल पहले नहर से गांव तक जाने के लिए संपर्क पथ में पंचायत के मुखिया द्वारा मिट्टी कार्य कराया गया था। लेकिन पानी के बहाव के कारण सड़क कई जगह टूट गया।

वहीं नहर का पुलिया टुट जाने के कारण बिजली की पोल के सहारे ग्रामीण किसी तरह पुलिया को पार कर गांव पहुंचते है। सड़क निर्माण कार्य नहीं कराए जाने से बरसात के दिनों में परेशानियों से जूझते हुए आना जाना पड़ता है। बच्चे एवं महिलाओं को गांव से निकलने में काफी परेशानी झेलनी पड़ती है।

