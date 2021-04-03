पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मास्टर प्लान:शहर के आसपास 248 वर्ग किलोमीटर क्षेत्र का होगा शहरीकरण

बक्सरएक घंटा पहले
जिलेवासियों के खुशखबरी है। क्योंकि बक्सर का पुराना स्वरूप अब बदलने वाला है। बिल्कुल नए रूप में इसे देश विदेश के पर्यटकों को लुभाने के लिए बक्सर को तैयार किया जाएगा। ताकि बक्सर जिले को पर्यटन के मानचित्र पर लाया जा सके। इसके लिए जिला प्रशासन कार्य योजना तैयार कर राज्य सरकार को भेजने की तैयारी कर रहा है।

मास्टर प्लान के मुताबिक शहर की वर्तमान परिधि 10.56 वर्ग किलोमीटर के दायरे को व्यापक स्तर पर बढ़ाया जाएगा। इसमें 248 वर्ग किलोमीटर की परिधि में शहरीकरण किया जाना है। गुरुवार को एसडीओ के नेतृत्व में जिले में शामिल किए जाने वाले गांवों के माननीयों के साथ बैठक कर विचार विमर्श किया गया। ताकि एक जिले को पर्यटन के मानचित्र पर लाने के लिए एक विशेष कार्य योजना तैयार किया जाए।

बक्सर जिला ऐतिहासिक रूप से काफी महत्वपूर्ण है। यदि इतिहास को ध्यान में रखा जाए तो भगवान राम की शिक्षास्थली, अहिल्या उद्धार व महर्षि विश्वामित्र के तपोभूमि के रूप में जाना जाता है। गंगा के कल कल प्रवाह के कारण बक्सर जिला मिनी काशी या अपर काशी के रूप में विख्यात है।

वहीं मुगल काल की बात की जाए तो 1764 का युद्ध का भी जिला गवाह रहा है। यातायात की सुविधा की बात करें तो रेलमार्ग से पूरे भारत से बक्सर का सम्पर्क है। वहीं राज्य की राजधानी से मात्र 129 किलोमीटर की दूरी पर स्थित है।

259 वर्ग किलोमीटर में होगा शहर का सीमांकन

विभाग के कार्य योजना के अनुसार शहर का स्वरूप पहले से ज्यादा विस्तृत होगा। जिले का सीमांकन शहरी व ग्रामीण इलाकों के क्षेत्रों को मिलाकर किया जाएगा। जिसमें बक्सर नप का 10.56 वर्ग किमी जबकि शेष ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों को 248.01 वर्ग किमी को शामिल किया जाएगा।
बीडीओ के साथ बैठक कर लिया गया निर्णय
विस्तृत रूप से चर्चा के बाद इसे ग्रामीण विकास विभाग को भेजा जाएगा। इसके लिए गुरूवार को अनुमंडल कार्यालय में बैठक की गई। जिसमें बक्सर, इटाढ़ी व चौसा प्रखंडों के अलावा शहर के आमलोगों को भी सूचना देने का दावा अनुमंडल प्रशासन ने किया है।

129 राजस्व गांव किए जाएंगे शामिल
विभाग के द्वारा बनाई गयी कार्य योजना के अनुसार जिले की चौहद्दी को चार भागों में बांटा गया है। जिसमें उत्तरी - जिसमें पूर्वी भाग में बक्सर सदर प्रखंड से उमरपुर, दियारा, दुधारचक, मझरिंयां, अर्जुनपुर, अहिरौली, सारीमपुर, बक्सर नगर परिषद का क्षेत्र, बीबीगंज, कृतपुरा, लक्ष्मीपुर तथा मिश्रवलिया।

