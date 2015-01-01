पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फ्री नम्बर हुआ जारी:पेयजल से जुड़े शिकायतों के लिए टोल फ्री नम्बर हुआ जारी

बक्सर8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ग्रामीण और शहरी क्षेत्र से पेयजल से संबंधित शिकायतों के निवारण के लिए राज्य स्तरीय शिकायत निवारण कोषांग का गठन किया गया है। जिस का संचालन लोक स्वास्थ्य अभियंत्रण विभाग के द्वारा किया जा रहा है। इसके लिए विभागीय स्तर से टोल फ्री नंबर 1800 123 1121 जारी किया गया है। जिस पर कॉल कर कोई भी व्यक्ति अपनी पेयजल से संबंधित शिकायत शिकायतों का दर्ज करवा सकते हैं। जिसका निवारण करने के लिए राज्य स्तर पर ग्रामीण एवं शहरी क्षेत्र में शिकायत निवारण के लिए पंचायती राज विभाग और नगर विकास एवं आवास विभाग के पदाधिकारियों को दिशा निर्देश दिया गया है।

इस तरह पंचायती राज विभाग के तकनीकी सहायक 7 दिन व नगर विकास एवं आवास विभाग के सिटी मैनेजर सात दिन दिन में शिकायतों का निवारण करेंगे जिसकी समीक्षा पंचायती राज विभाग की जिला पंचायती राज पदाधिकारी जबकि नगर विकास एवं आवास विकास से संबंधित निवारण के गए कार्यों की समीक्षा कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी नगर परिषद द्वारा की जाएगी। इस आशय की जानकारी देते हुए जिला सूचना जनसंपर्क पदाधिकारी कन्हैया कुमार ने बताया कि जारी आदेश के अंतर्गत पूर्ववत व्यवस्था के तहत कन्या अभियंता सहायक अभियंता और कार्यपालक अभियंता के द्वारा निर्धारित समय अवधि में शिकायत का निवारण कराया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें