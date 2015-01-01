पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परिचालन बाधित:चिरैंयाटाड़ मोड़ पर ट्रक फंसा परिचालन रहा है बाधित

धनसोई9 घंटे पहले
मंगलवार को धनसोई बक्सर मुख्य सड़क पर चिरैंयाटाड़ मोड़ के पास बालू लदा ट्रक फंस गया। जिसके कारण परिचालन घंटों बाधित रहा।

स्थानीय ग्रामीण अजय कुमार ने बताया कि चिरैयांटाड़ मोड़ पर सड़क दलदली है। जबकि यहां से धनसोई चौसा मुख्य सड़क भी है। जहां से बालू लदा ट्रक या कोई भी लोडेड वाहन इस रास्ते से आते हैं तो सड़क पर फंस जाते हैं। क्योंकि सड़क जल्दी हीं धंस जाती है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि पक्की सड़क तो बनाया गया। परंतु पानी का निकास के लिए नाला नही लगाया जा सका। जिसके कारण बरसात में पानी जम जाता है। वहीं सड़क के उपर ओवर फ्लो होकर पानी बहता है। ऐसे में सड़क भी धीरे धीरे टूट जाता है। कुछ माह पहले सड़क को भरा गया।

परंतु पानी के जमाव के कारण वहां सड़क दलदली हो चुका है। ऐसे में कोई भी भारी वाहन वहां फंस जाता है। स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि कई बार सड़क के ठेकेदार द्वारा सड़क बनवाने के समय नाला डालने के लिए कहा गया। परंतु ठेकेदार ने एक न सुनी। ऐसे में ठेकेदार की गलती का खामियाजा स्थानीय लोगों के साथ वाहनों को भुगतना पड़ता है।

