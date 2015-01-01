पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हड़कंप:ब्रह्मपुर के बगेन गोला बाजार में एक ही रात दो दुकानों में चोरी से बाजार में हड़कंप

बक्सर3 घंटे पहले
बगेन गोला थाना क्षेत्र के बगेन बाजार में एसबीआई के ग्राहक सेवा केंद्र एवं एक वायर की दुकान का शटर का ताला तोड़कर चोरों ने हजारों रुपए चुरा लिया। घटना के संबंध में सीएसपी के संचालक राहुल कुमार चौरसिया ने बताया कि प्रत्येक दिन की भाति 5:00 बजे शाम में सीएसपी बंद कर घर चले गए। बैंक में ₹25000 नगद और ₹7000 के कटे फटे नोट बदलने के लिए रखे गए थे। चोरों ने नगद पैसा और फटा चिटा नोट चुरा लिया जबकि प्रिंटर इनवर्टर आदि जैसे कि तैसे पड़े है।

चोरों ने अलमारी को तोड़कर सारा सामान तितर-बितर कर दिया। सुबह अगल बगल के दुकानदारों ने शटर टूटा हुआ देखा तो बैंक संचालक को खबर दिया। वही वायर की दुकान का ताला तोड़कर भी ₹15000 की चोरी की गई। ताज्जुब की बात है कि बगेन थाना से सौ मीटर की दूरी पर स्थित दुकानों में इस तरह की घटना पुलिस की कार्यशैली पर सवाल खड़े करती है वही चोरों का मनोबल किस तरह बढ़ा हुआ है यह भी सोचनीय है। इस संबंध में सीएसपी संचालक राहुल कुमार चौरसिया ने इस संबंध में बगेन थाना को लिखित रूप से अज्ञात चोरों के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने के लिए आवेदन दिया है।

