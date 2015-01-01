पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समीक्षा बैठक:विधानसभा की सभी सीटों पर क्यों हुई हार, समझें जिलाध्यक्ष : जायसवाल

बक्सर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

विधानसभा चुनाव खत्म होते ही रविवार को भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष डॉ. संजय जायसवाल ने कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ एक निजी मैरेज हाल में समीक्षा बैठक की। बैठक में जिले चारों विधानसभा के भाजपा कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे। बैठक के दौरान प्रदेश अध्यक्ष डॉ. संजय जायसवाल कुछ कार्यकर्ताओं से नाराज दिखे।

क्योंकि, बैठक में डॉ जायसवाल ने जिले के नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं से यह सवाल पूछा कि बिहार में किसकी जीत हुई है। जवाब में जिले के एक नेता ने कहा कि यहां महागठबंधन की जीत हुई है। उन्होंने कहा कि जो कार्यकर्ता पार्टी विरोधी कार्य किए हैं उसको बैठक में नहीं आना चाहिए था। बीजेपी प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ने साफ तौर पर कहा कि जिले में किन वजहों से हार हुई या यहां के जिलाध्यक्ष समझे। पार्टी के स्थानीय नेताओं को समझना होगा कि आखिर किन कारणों से जिले के चारों सीट पर एनडीए को हार का मुंह देखना पड़ा। संजय जायसवाल जब यह बातें कह रहे थे उस वक्त भी कुछ नेताओं की टोका टोकी जारी रही। आखिरकार बीजेपी प्रदेश अध्यक्ष का धैर्य टूट गया और उन्होंने यहां तक कह डाला कि आप अपनी भाषणबाजी मेरे जगह पर आकर कर लीजिए और मैं ही आपको सुन लेता हूं। बता दें कि हार की समीक्षा के लिए संजय जायसवाल सभी जिले का दौरा कर समीक्षा कर रहे है। इसी कड़ी में डॉ. जायसवाल ने बक्सर से शुरुआत किए है। क्योंकि जिले के चारों सीट पर एनडीए को हार का सामना करना पड़ा है।

