तैयारी:मतदाता सूची पुनरीक्षण को लेकर हुई बैठक

राजपुर9 घंटे पहले
  • आज से लेकर जनवरी 2021 तक चलेगा निर्वाचक सूची विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण का कार्य

वर्ष 2021 में होने वाले पंचायत चुनाव को लेकर प्रखंड निर्वाचन कार्यालय में अब तैयारी दिखने लगी है। चुनाव आयोग के निर्देश पर प्रखंड प्रशासन के द्वारा निर्वाचक सूची पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम को लेकर तैयारी तेज कर दिया गया है।

मतदाता संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम के तहत योग्य लोगों को मतदाता सूची में नाम दर्ज करने, मृत मतदाताओं का नाम मतदाता सूची से हटाने तथा मतदाता फोटो पहचान में हुई अशुद्धियों को दूर करने को लेकर सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर बीएलओ विशेष अभियान के तहत उपस्थित रहकर मतदाता सूची से संबंधित तमाम गड़बड़ियाें को दूर करेंगे। निर्वाचक सूची पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम को लेकर मंगलवार को प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित सभाकक्ष में बीपीआरओ श्याम बिहारी प्रसाद की अध्यक्षता में सभी बीएलओ की बैठक आयोजित की गई। इस बैठक में निर्वाचक सूची विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण कार्य को लेकर सभी बीएलओ को आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिया गया। इस दौरान बताया गया कि जिसका उम्र पहली जनवरी 2021 को 18 वर्ष हो गया हो वैसे लोगों से प्रपत्र 6 भरवा कर उनका नाम मतदाता सूची में सम्मिलित किया जा सकता है।

जानकारी देते हुए प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी अरुण सिंह ने बताया कि मतदाता सूची विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम के तहत राजपुर प्रखंड के सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर विशेष अभियान दिवस मनाया जाएगा। यह अभियान 16 दिसंबर से आगामी 11 जनवरी तक चलेगा। इस दौरान विभिन्न मतदान केंद्रों के बीएलओ के द्वारा निर्वाचक सूची विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण के दौरान वोटर आईडी कार्ड में खराब फोटोग्राफ को प्रतिस्थापित करने व नाम अशुद्धियों को भी दूर करने को लेकर विहित प्रपत्र के माध्यम से निर्वाचन कार्यालय में जमा कराया जाएगा। ताकि निर्वाचक सूची सही वह शुद्ध रूप से तैयार की जा सके।

