जिला लीग:कड़े मुकाबले में वॉरियर क्रिकेट क्लब जीता

बक्सर5 घंटे पहले
  • वॉरियर क्रिकेट क्लब, ब्रह्म्पुर और न्यू फाइव स्टार क्रिकेट क्लब के बीच मैच

जिला क्रिकेट लीग (सीनियर डिवीजन) के अंतर्गत सोमवार को किला मैदान में वॉरियर क्रिकेट क्लब, ब्रह्म्पुर और न्यू फाइव स्टार क्रिकेट क्लब के बीच मैच खेला गया। जिसमें न्यू फाइव स्टार क्रिकेट क्लब ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए निर्धारित 30 ओवरों में 9 विकेट के नुकसान पर 196 रन बनाये।

न्यू फाइव स्टार क्रिकेट क्लब की तरफ से अमन प्रताप सिंह ने शानदार बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 62 गेंदों का सामना करते हुए 7 चौकों और एक छक्के की मदद से 54 रन तथा गुलशन कुमार ने 24 गेंदों का सामना करते हुए 5 चौके और 1 छक्के की मदद से 31 रन, रमेश कुमार ने 23 गेंदों का सामना करते हुए 3 चौकों की मदद से कुल 24 रन बनाए।

वॉरियर क्रिकेट क्लब की तरफ से रविन्द्र साहनी ने 6ओवर में 33 रन देकर 3 विकेट तथा अभिनीत कुमार और मो० फैजल ने दो-दो विकेट प्राप्त किए। 197 रनों का लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी वॉरियर्स क्रिकेट क्लब ने 27.2 ओवर में आठ विकेट के नुकसान पर हीं अपना लक्ष्य हासिल कर लिया। जिसमें अनूप कुमार ने 30 गेंदों का सामना करते हुए 7 चौके की मदद से 46 रन, कृष्णा यादव, मिथिलेश यादव, रविंद्र साहनी तीनों ने 22 - 22 रनों का योगदान दिया।

न्यू फाइव स्टार क्रिकेट क्लब की तरफ से दानिश खान ने शानदार गेंदबाजी करते हुए 6 ओवर में 40 रन देकर 5 विकेट झटके उनके साथी खिलाड़ी दीपू वर्मा ने 2.2 ओवर में 11 रन देकर दो विकेट प्राप्त किया। वॉरियर क्रिकेट क्लब ने मैच 2 विकेट से जीत कर लीग में पूरे अंक प्राप्त किया।

