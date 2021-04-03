पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिक्कत:सरकारी नलकूप बंद होने से गेहूं की खेती हो गई मंहगी

बक्सरएक घंटा पहले
प्रखंड क्षेत्र कई गांवों में सरकारी नलकूप बंद होने से पानी के लिए किसान परेशान है। ऐसे में किसानों को गेहूं की खेती निजी नलकूप के सहारे करनी पड़ रही है। किसानों के लिए गेहूं की खेती मांगी साबित हो रही है। एक तरफ गेहूं की फसल तैयार होने की ओर बढ़ रही है।

वहीं दूसरी तरफ सरकारी नलकूप बंद होने से किसानों के बीच पानी के लिए परेशानी बढ़ रही है। समय से गेहूं के फसल को पानी न मिलने से आये दिन किसानों के लिए भारी नुकसान दायक साबित होगी। ऐसे में किसानों को गेहूं की खेती निजी नलकूप के सहारे करनी पड़ रही है। किसानों के लिए गेहूं की खेती महंगी साबित होगी आपको बताते चले कि प्रखंड क्षेत्र के सोवा, रेहियां, ढेंका साहित्य अन्य कई गांवों में सरकारी नलकूप किसान के दिखावे के लिए रह गई है।

स्थानीय किसानों का कहना है कि सरकारी नलकूप का कार्य एक दो वर्षों से नही बल्कि वित्तीय कई वर्षों से नलकूप का कार्य ठप है। जिसका नतीजा किसानों को झेलनी पड़ती है। एक तरफ गेहूं की फसल लहलहा रही है। वहीं दूसरी तरफ सरकारी नलकूप ठप होने के कारण आये दिन किसानों के लिए परेशानी का सबब बना हुआ है।

सोनू यादव, दीपक कुमार, ददन यादव अन्य कई किसानों ने बताया कि सरकारी नलकूप ठप होने के कारण निजी नलकूप के सहारे गेहूं की खेती करनी पड़ती है। महंगी साबित होगी अगर सरकारी नलकूपों की हालत ठीक रहती तो किसानों को पानी की समस्या से जूझना नही पड़ता है।

