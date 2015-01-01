पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यकर्ता:नेताओं को मिले वोट के फासले पर चर्चा से फैसला करते रहे कार्यकर्ता

बक्सरएक घंटा पहले
चुनाव परिणाम के पल-पल की खबर को जानने के लिए पार्टी के समर्थक व कार्यकर्ता पूरे दिन बेताब रहे। घन घनाते मोबाइल की रिंगटोन व व्हाट्सएप पर आ रहे मैसेज पार्टी उम्मीदवारों से लेकर उनके समर्थकों के हार्ट बीट को बढ़ाते घटाते रहे। कोई सी सोशल मीडिया तो कोई मोबाइल पर अपने माननीयों के बारे में जानकारी लेने में जुटे रहे। टीवी पर आ रहे रुझान को लेकर विभिन्न दलों के समर्थक व कार्यकर्ता अपना जोड़ घटाव करने में जुटे रहे। काउंटिंग से प्राप्त रिपोर्ट के आधार पर हार जीत का आकलन करने से भी परहेज नहीं किए। हद तो तब हो गई जब दिल्ली मुंबई में रहने वाले लोग भी अपने विधानसभा के लिए खड़े उम्मीदवारों के बारे में पूछताछ करने लगे।

