हत्या:खेत से लौट रहे युवक को घर ले जाकर बदमाशों ने गला रेत की हत्या

चांदएक घंटा पहले
  • }जमीन विवाद में वारदात को दिया अंजाम, चांद थाना क्षेत्र के बहेरिया गांव की घटना

खेत से लौट रहे एक 40 वर्षीय युवक को घर ले जाकर अपराधियों ने पहले सिर पर जानलेवा हमला किया और,फिर धारदार हथियार से गला रेत कर मौत के घाट उतार दिया। घटना चांद थाना क्षेत्र के बहेरिया गांव की है। युवक बहरिया गांव निवासी खोभारी बिंद का 40 वर्षीय पुत्र टुन्नू बिंद था। अपराधियों ने वारदात को शुक्रवार देर शाम करीब 8 से 9 के बीच अंजाम दिया। घटना के बाद सूचना पर गांव में सनसनी फैल गई। ग्रामीणों ने शुक्रवार देर शाम चांद थाना पुलिस को सूचना दी। सूचना पर गांव पहुंची पुलिस आरोपियों के घर की तलाशी ली,लेकिन युवक के शव का पता नहीं चल सकने की स्थिति में पुलिस लौट गई।

आवेदन के आधार पर पुलिस ने त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए नामजद आरोपियों में शामिल गांव के ही वीरेंद्र बिंद को शनिवार सुबह गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। थाना पुलिस ने बताया है कि गिरफ्तार आरोपी हत्याकांड का आरोपी है। आरोपितों में बहेरिया गांव निवासी वंशी बिंद पिता खेदु बिंद, वीरेंद्र बिंद पिता मुराहु बिंद, दरोगा बिंद पिता मकर बिंद,भोरिक बिन्द पिता मकर बिंद, बबलू बिंद पिता बंसी बिंद और ओकेंदर बिंद पिता दरोगा बिंद शामिल हैं।

घटना की सूचना पर गांव में फैली सनसनी, ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस को दी सूचना
खेत से लौट रहा था युवक तभी अपराधी हुए हमलावर
घटना के संबंध में टुन्नू बिंद का बड़े पुत्र ने बताया है कि उसके पिता शुक्रवार शाम अपने घर से खेत पर गए थे। वह खेत पर से शुक्रवार शाम घर लौट रहे थे, इसी बीच पूर्व से घात लगाए बैठे अपराधी अचानक रास्ते में ही उस पर धावा बोले और उसे अपने घर ले गए, यहां से टुन्नू बिंद ने किसी तरह आरोपियों के घर से परिजनों को फोन किया। बेटे ने बताया कि वहां पहुंचने पर आरोपी उसे भगा दिए। इसके बाद अपराधियों ने युवक के सिर के हिस्से में पहले लाठी-डंडे से घातक हमला किया।

उधर, अपराधियों ने पति को मार डाला
घटना के संबंध में मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक जिस वक्त अपराधियों ने वारदात को अंजाम दिया,उस वक्त उसकी पत्नी मधु देवी घर में नहीं थी। वह छठ अनुष्ठान को लेकर गांव के गेंहूवनवां नदी घाट पर थी। इसी दौरान अपराधियों ने युवक की निर्ममता पूर्वक हत्या कर दी। जब पत्नी घर लौटी तो पति की हत्या की सूचना मिली। ग्रामीण सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक शुक्रवार देर शाम गांव में छठ पूजा के आयोजन पर सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम और ड्रामे का आयोजन था। इस आयोजन में काफी लोग जुटे थे।

हत्याकांड और एक मारपीट मामले में आरोपी था टुन्नू बिंद
चांद थाना पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक मृतक टुन्नू बिंद चांद थाना क्षेत्र के दो अलग-अलग गांव में हुए हत्याकांड और एक मारपीट मामले में आरोपी था। थाना पुलिस ने बताया है कि साल 2017 में टुन्नू बिंद के विरुद्ध थाना क्षेत्र के चंदौस गांव में गुलाब साह की हत्या मामले जबकि साल 2008 में बहेरिया गांव के मुराहु बिंद की हत्या मामले में वहीं बहेरिया गांव निवासी बिंद की पत्नी के साथ मारपीट मामले में आरोपित था।

वारदात की पुलिस कर रही तफ्तीश
युवक की हत्या मामले में पुलिस तफ्तीश कर रही है। प्रथम दृष्टया हत्या की वजह जमीन विवाद माना जा रहा है। मृतक की पत्नी ने गांव के ही 6 लोगों को आरोपित किया है। इस कांड में पुलिस ने गांव के ही एक आरोपी को पुलिस गिरफ्तार कर ली है। पुलिस हर बिंदुओं पर अनुसंधान में जुटी है
दिलनवाज अहमद एसपी, कैमूर

