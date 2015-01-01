पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधानसभा चुनाव:86327 मत पाकर चुनाव जीते मनोज, 61.9% मतदाताओं ने किया भरोसा

चरपोखरी4 घंटे पहले
महागठबंधन का जादू एक बार फिर अगिआंव विधानसभा में चल गया। वर्ष 2015 के चुनाव में अगिआंव में तत्कालीन राजद-जदयू महागठबंधन में उस समय के जदयू प्रत्याशी प्रभुनाथ राम जीते थे। लेकिन बदलते राजनीतिक समीकरण में जदयू एनडीए में शामिल हो गया और फिर एक बार प्रभुनाथ को प्रत्याशी बनाया गया। इसके बावजूद विगत 5 साल में प्रभुनाथ क्षेत्र में सही तरीके से काम नहीं किए और मतदाताओं का भरोसा होते हुए वर्ष 2020 का चुनाव हार गए।

महागठबंधन की राजनीति का भरपूर लाभ विधानसभा में भाकपा माले उम्मीदवार मनोज मंजिल को मिला। पिछले दो विधानसभा चुनाव में थोड़ा मतों के अंतर से पिछड़े वले भाकपा माले के उम्मीदवार ने महागठबंधन के प्रत्याशी होने के बाद इस बार आखिर चुनाव अपने पक्ष में जीत ही लिया।

इस बार जारी परिणाम के आधार पर 61% लोगों ने महागठबंधन के उम्मीदवार मनोज मंजिल के पक्ष में मतदान कर भारी मतों से जीत दर्ज कराई है। जबकि गठबंधन के उम्मीदवार को मात्र 26.8% मत प्राप्त हो पाया है। अगिआंव सुरक्षित विधानसभा सीट पर नोटा सहित ग्यारह उम्मीदवार मैदान में उतरे थे।

जिसमें चुनाव आयोग के वेवसाईट के अनुसार जदयू के प्रभुनाथ प्रसाद को 37777 मत, रालोसपा प्रत्याशी मनुराम राठौर को 1765 मत, लोजपा प्रत्याशी राजेश्वर पासवान को 4972 मत, जय महाभारत पार्टी के अशोक राम को 588 मत, भारतीय पार्टी के इंदू देवी को 1601 मत, महागठबंधन के भाकपा-माले उम्मीदवार मनोज मंजिल को 86327 मत, शोषित समाज दल के सूरजभान को 1403 मत, निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी अमर ज्योति को 750 मत, उपेंद्र कुमार को 764 मत, जमुना देवी को 882 मत एवं नोटा बटन पर और 3787 मत प्राप्त हुए। कुल वोट 140604 पड़े थे। इवीएम के माध्यम से एक लाख चालीस हजार छह सौ सोलह मत डाला गया।
विधानसभा चुनाव जीतने पर कार्यकर्ताओं में हर्ष
अगिआंव सुरक्षित विधानसभा सीट से भाकपा माले के मनोज मंजिल के चुनाव जीतने पर कार्यकर्ताओं में हर्ष देखा गया। प्रखंड के पसौर गांव में समर्थक डीजे बजा कर हर्ष व्यक्त करते हुए नाच गान कर अबीर गुलाम उड़ाए। चरपोखरी, नगरी, सेमरांव, ठकुरी, मझिआंव सहित विभिन्न गांवों में भी लोगों ने मिठाई बांट कर खुशी जाहिर करते हुए अबीर- गुलाल उड़ाए।

