पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चहल-पहल:दीपावली पर बाजारों में देखी गई चहल-पहल

चरपोखरी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दीपावली पर्व को लेकर शुक्रवार को प्रखंड के चरपोखरी, नगरी, मनाली एवं गड़हनी बाजार पर काफी चहल-पहल देखी गई। लोगों ने दीपावली पर्व को लेकर जमकर खरीदारी की सड़क के किनारे मिट्टी के बने दीये, रूई, मोमबत्ती एवं पटाखे की दुकानें सजी रही। खरीदारों के आकर्षक तरीके से लुभाने के लिए दुकानों की स्टाल लगाकर दुकानदारों ने पटाखे एवं मोमबत्ती की दुकानें लगाई।

बाजार में इतनी भीड़ थी कि लोगों को चलना मुश्किल हो जा रहा था आरा- सासाराम स्टेट हाईवे पर लोगों की भीड़ के कारण वाहनों की रफ्तार धीमी रही। लोग कोरोना संक्रमण का डर छोड़कर बाजारों में जमकर खरीदारी करते रहे। बाजार में खरीदारी के दौरान लोगों द्वारा कोरोना की कोई परवाह नहीं की गई। बिना मास्क के ही बाजारों में दुकानदार एवं ग्राहक देखे गए।

वहीं दूसरी तरफ मिठाई की दुकानें भी जमकर सजाई गई मिठाई की दुकान पर लड्डू एवं दीपावली के अवसर पर बिकने वाली मिठाइयों की दुकानदारों द्वारा स्टाल लगाई गई। जहां लोगों ने दीपावली की तैयारी में जमकर मिठाइयां की भी खरीदारी की बर्तन एवं झाड़ू के दुकानों पर भी भीड़ देखी गई। दीपावली पर्व कि तैयारी में रंग-रोगन का काम अंतिम दौर में पहुंच गया है। मिठाईयां बनाने में जुटे हलवाई और कारीगरों के कारण बाजार में चहल-पहल है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें