चुनाव:चेरियाबरियारपुर प्रखंड क्षेत्र में शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से संपन्न हुआ विधानसभा चुनाव

चेरियाबरियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
प्रखंड क्षेत्र में मंगलवार को विधानसभा चुनाव शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से संपन्न हो गया। क्षेत्र में कुल प्रतिशत मतदाताओं नें अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया।कोरोना के प्रति सजगता दिखाते हुए दिन भर मतदान केन्द्रों पर मतदाताओं की आवाजाही बनी रही।

मतदान केन्द्रों की संख्या बढ़ाये जाने की वजह से कहीं भी ज्यादा भीड़ भाड़ नहीं दिखी। अधिकांश केन्द्रों पर सुबह समय से मतदान शुरु हो गया।खांजहांपुर के बूथ नं 173 पर मशीन में गड़बड़ी के कारण ईवीएम बदल कर चुनाव शुरु कराया गया। मतदान केन्द्रों पर प्रयाप्त संख्या में सुरक्षा कर्मी तैनात रहे।

