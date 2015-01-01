पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:रामपुरघाट पुल को एसएच 55 से जोड़ने वाली सड़क हुई जर्जर , राहगीरों को हो रही परेशानी

चेरियाबरियारपुर4 घंटे पहले
बूढ़ी गंडक नदी पर बना रामपुर घाट पुल प्रखंड क्षेत्र को समस्तीपुर जिले से जोड़ता है। जिले के एक बहुत बड़े भाग के अलावे यह पुल संपूर्ण मिथिलांचल के लिए लाइफ लाइन की तरह है जहां से होकर दरभंगा ,मधुबनी आदि क्षेत्र की कई गाड़ियां प्रतिदिन गुजरती हैं। लेकिन इस पुल से लेकर एसएच 55 को जोड़ने वाली सड़क अब पूरी तरह से जर्जर हो गई है।

हालत ऐसी है कि यह पीसीसी सड़क अब पूरी तरह से टूट कर तितर-बितर हो चुकी है। सड़क में जहां तहां बड़े-बड़े गड्ढे बन गए हैं जिसमें हर समय वर्षा का पानी जमा रहने से इससे होकर गुजरने वाले राहगीरों को भारी फजीहत झेलनी पड़ रही है।

आसपास रहने वाले ग्रामीण रामप्रवेश महतो, मनोज गुप्ता, पप्पू कुमार, जनार्दन सिंह, विजय कुमार, शंकर शर्मा, संजय कुशवाहा आदि ने बताया कि पुल बनने के समय से ही मिथिलांचल से चल कर इस रास्ते होते हुए सैकड़ों मालवाहक ट्रक व अन्य भारी वाहन यहां से गुजरते रहे लेकिन इस दौरान सड़क की हालत इतनी खराब हो गई कि अब साइकिल व मोटरसाइकिल समेत पैदल आवाजाही भी मुश्किल हो गई है।

अपनी दैनिक जरूरतों जैसे रसोई गैस, दवा, मवेशियों का चारा एवं स्कूल के लिए इधर से गुजरने वाले लोगों को भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। कई लोगों ने इस सड़क की मरम्मति व पुनर्निर्माण के लिए प्रशासनिक स्तर पर प्रयास किए लेकिन कोई फायदा नहीं हुआ।

