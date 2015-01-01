पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना अपडेट:छपरा में 10 पॉजिटिव मिले अबतक 5744 संक्रमित

छपरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आरटीपीसीआर में अबतक 29 संक्रमित मिले हैं

कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण की रोकथाम तथा बचाव को लेकर शुक्रवार को कराई गई 4186 लोगों की जांच में 10 पॉजिटिव मरीज पाए गए। इसके साथ ही जिले में पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 5744 हो गई है। जिले में अब तक 4,64,994 व्यक्तियों की जांच हो चुकी है। पॉजिटिव पाए गए 5744 व्यक्तियों में से 5559 व्यक्ति स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। जबकि 174 मरीजों को होम आइसोलेशन में रखा गया है। जिले में अब तक कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण के कारण 25 व्यक्तियों की मौत हो चुकी है।

जिले के कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण के शिकार करीब दो दर्जन लोगों का इलाज जिले के बाहर विभिन्न अस्पतालों में ही चल रहा है। वर्तमान समय में मुख्य रूप से रैपिड एंटीजन किट से कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण की जांच हो रही है। ट्रू नेट तथा आरटीपीसीआर के माध्यम से जांच नहीं हो रही है। हालांकि डीएम सुब्रत कुमार सेन ने चुनावी गतिविधियां समाप्त होने के साथ ही कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण की जांच में तेजी लाने का निदेश दिया है। साथ ही मास्क का प्रयोग करने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन सुनिश्चित करने के लिए आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश जारी किया है। बताते चलें कि लॉकडाउन समाप्त होने तथा सभी तरह की गतिविधियों के संचालन के कारण कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण में तेजी के साथ वृद्धि हो रही है।

साथ ही विधानसभा चुनाव के दौरान भी कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण बढ़ने की आशंका है। इसके अलावा ठंड का मौसम शुरू होने के साथ ही कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने लगी है। वहीं सोनपुर में शुक्रवार को आई आरटीपीसीआर के तहत सैम्पल जांच के रिपोर्ट में 5 महिला समेत 11 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए है। इस बात की जानकारी देते हुए कोरोना के नोडल पदाधिकारी डॉ. अभिषेक कुमार सिन्हा ने बताया कि यह सभी मामले 9 नवम्बर तथा 29 अक्टूबर को हुए जांच के रिपोर्ट में सामने आए है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें