हादसा:भेल्दी में कोहरे की वजह से बस और मिनी ट्रक में आमने-सामने भिड़ंत, 13 यात्री घायल

भेल्दी3 घंटे पहले
बस व ट्रक में भिंडंत के बाद क्षतिग्रस्त वाहन।

छपरा मुजफ्फरपुर एनएच 722 पर शुक्रवार सुबह भेल्दी थाना क्षेत्र के चांदचक के पास एक अनियंत्रित बस और मिनी ट्रक में आमने-सामने टक्कर हो गई। जिसमें चालक खलासी सहित दर्जनों यात्री घायल हैं। तीन लोगों की स्थिति गंभीर बताई जा रही है। जानकारी के अनुसार छपरा-मुजफ्फरपुर मुख्य मार्ग पर हादसे के कारण अनियंत्रित मिनी ट्रक और अरुण ट्रेवल्स बस में सीधे टक्कर हो गई।ट क्कर इतनी जोरदार थी कि ट्रक सड़क पर ही पलट गई।

13 से अधिक यात्री बुरी तरह जख्मी हो गए। बस में 35 से 40 यात्री सवार थे। यह हादसा कुहासे की वजह से हुआ है। हादसा के समय यात्रियों के रोने और चिल्लाने की आवाज सुनकर आसपास के ग्रामीण और पुलिस इकट्ठा हो गये। भेल्दी थानाध्यक्ष विकास कुमार मौके पर पहुंचकर ग्रामीणों की मदद से घायलों को इलाज के लिए सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र गड़खा पहुंचाया।

जहां पर सभी घायलों का इलाज हुआ। चिकित्सकों ने गंभीर स्थिति को देखते हुए डुमरिया गांव के नारायण सिंह समेत 3 मरीजों को पीएमसीएच पटना रेफर कर दिया। ट्रक गड़खा से भेल्दी की ओर जा रही थी,जबकि बस मुजफ्फरपुर से यात्रियों को लेकर छपरा जा रही थी।घटना भेल्दी थाना परिसर से 500 मीटर की दूरी पर हुई।

ये लोग है घायल: घायलों में भेल्दी थाना क्षेत्र के डुमरिया गांव के वकील सिंह के पुत्र नारायण सिंह, उदयसिंह के पुत्र कृष्णा कुमार,तकेया गांव के शुभ नारायण सिंह के पुत्र सत्य प्रकाश सिंह, सराय बक्स के विलास बैठा के पुत्र हरेंद्र बैठा, समस्तीपुर जिला के दामोदरपुर थाना क्षेत्र के गढ़वली गांव निवासी बलदेव राम के पुत्र भोलाराम, मुजफ्फरपुर के सरैया थाना क्षेत्र के मधुरापुर निवासी जय मंगल साह के पुत्र शंभू साह, बेगूसराय के जगत मंसूर चक निवासी अकलू राम के पुत्र अरुण राम, मंसूर चक निवासी अब्दुल सत्तार के पुत्र मो समसुल और मो. गफूर के पुत्र मो रहमान समेत अन्य लोग घायल हुए।

