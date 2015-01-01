पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • 16 Examination Centers Will Have The Exam Of The Custodian, 18380 Candidates Will Be Included

केन्द्रीय चयन पर्षद (सिपाही भर्ती):16 परीक्षा केन्द्रों पर होगी वनरक्षी की परीक्षा,18380 परीक्षार्थी होंगे शामिल

छपरा30 मिनट पहले
  • परीक्षा को कदाचार रहित शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न कराने को लेकर डीएम ने की ब्रीफ्रिंग

16 दिसम्बर को छपरा शहर के कुल 16 परीक्षा केन्द्रों पर केन्द्रीय चयन पर्षद (सिपाही भर्ती) की वनरक्षी पद पर नियुक्ति संबंधी परीक्षा का आयोजन किया जाएगा। जिसमें कुल 18380 परीक्षार्थी भाग लेंगे। यह परीक्षा दो पालियों में सुबह 10ः00 बजे से दोपहर 12ः00 बजे तक एवं दोपहर 02ः00 बजे से शाम 04ः00 बजे तक चलेगी।

प्रत्येक पाली में 9190 परीक्षार्थी शामिल होंगे। समाहरणालय सभागार में वनरक्षी परीक्षा को शांतिपूर्ण एवं कदाचार रहित संपन्न कराने को लेकर सभी केन्द्राधीक्षक, स्टैटिक दण्डाधिकारी, गश्तीदल दण्डाधिकारी, जोनल दण्डाधिकारी एवं पुलिस पदाधिकारी को ब्रीफ करते हुए जिलाधिकारी ने कहा कि केन्द्रीय चयन पर्षद (सिपाही भर्ती) की इस परीक्षा में सबसे अधिक परीक्षार्थी सारण जिला में परीक्षा देंगे। इसको लेकर विशेष सतर्कता बरतने की जरूरत है।

जिलाधिकारी ने कहा कि परीक्षा के लिए छपरा सेन्ट्रल स्कूल घोष कॉॅलोनी साढ़ा, डाॅ आरएन सिंह इवनिंग काॅलेज, कटरा, ब्रज किशोर किंडर गार्टेन, सेन्ट्रल पब्लिक स्कूल विकास नगर चांदमारी रोड़, भागवत विद्यापीठ, तपेश्वर सिंह काॅलेज, शंकर दयाल सिंह काॅलेज, राजपूत उच्च विद्यालय-सह-इंटर काॅलेज, राजेन्द्र काॅलेजिएट, गांधी उच्च विद्यालय-सह-इंटर काॅलेज, विशेश्वर सेमिनरी इंटर काॅलेज, सरस्वती शिशु विद्या मंदिर दर्शन नगर, सारण एकेडमी, साधूलाल पृथ्वीचंद प्लस टू स्कूल आर्यनगर, मिश्रीलाल आर्य कन्या उच्च विद्यालय साहेबगंज एवं अब्दुल क्यूम हाई स्कूल ब्रह्मपुर को केन्द्र बनाया गया है।

16 स्टैटिक दण्डाधिकारी-सह-प्रेक्षक, पुलिस पदाधिकारी तैनात
परीक्षा को शांतिपूर्ण एवं कदाचारमुक्त संपन्न कराने के लिए परीक्षा केन्द्र पर 16 स्टैटिक दण्डाधिकारी-सह-प्रेक्षक, पुलिस पदाधिकारी, 07 जोनल दण्डाधिकारी-सह-समन्वयक प्रेक्षक, 03 उड़नदस्ता दल दण्डाधिकारी, पुलिस पदाधिकारी सहित प्रत्येक केन्द्र पर 1-4 सशस्त्र बल की प्रतिनियुक्ति कर दी गयी है जो परीक्षा प्रारंभ होने के दो घंटा पूर्व अपने प्रतिनियुक्ति स्थल पर पहुंचकर परीक्षा समाप्ति के उपरांत तक विधि व्यवस्था को संधारित करेंगे। गश्ती दल दण्डाधिकारी, पुलिस पदाधिकारी को सत्त भ्रमणशील रहकर परीक्षा का संचालन कराते हुए विधि व्यवस्था को संधारित करने का निर्देश दिया गया।

शहर के सभी थानों को अलर्ट मोेड में रखा गया
जिलाधिकारी के द्वारा कहा गया कि परीक्षा में बाहर से आने वाले परीक्षार्थी की भारी संख्या को ध्यान में रहते हुए परीक्षा के एक दिन पूर्व से ही शहर की विधि व्यवस्था पर कड़ी नजर रखी जाए। इस बात का ध्यान रखा जाये कि परीक्षार्थियों को रेलवे स्टेशन एवं बस अड्डा से परीक्षा केन्द्र तक जाने में यातायात या अन्य किसी तरह की परेशानी न हो। खास कर जाम की समस्या नहीं होनी चाहिए। इसके लिए सदर अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी, डीसीएलआर, प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी एवं अंचलाधिकारी, सदर सत्त भ्रमणशील रहेंगे। इस संबंध में पुलिस उपाधीक्षक (मुख्यालय) को जरुरी निर्देश दिया गया एवं शहर के सभी थानों को अलर्ट मोेड में रहने की बात कही गयी।

