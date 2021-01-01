पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:दहेज में बाइक नहीं मिलने पर 19 माह के बेटे और मां को जिंदा जला कर मार डाला

छपरा5 घंटे पहले
  • गड़खा के कदना की घटना, शादी के बाद से ससुरालवाले ताना मारकर करने लगे प्रताड़ित

गड़खा थानांतर्गत कदना गांव में सोमवार की देर रात एक विवाहिता और उसके बच्चे के जिंदा जल गये। इस मामले में मृतका के पिता के द्वारा दहेज हत्या करार देते हुए ससुराल वालों को हत्या के आरोपित बनाया है। पुलिस को पहले यह सूचना मिली की विवाहिता ने अपने बच्चे के साथ आग लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली है। लेकिन इस मामले में मृतका के पिता ने हत्या की प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है। सनद रहे कि गड़खा में दहेज के लोभियों ने दहेज में बाइक के लिए एक विवाहिता की उसकी 19 माह के मासूम पुत्र सहित जलाकर मार दिया।

घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद ससुराल वाले सभी फरार हो गए। मृतिका के पिता ने प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई। जिसके बाद गड़खा पुलिस आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लगातार छापेमारी कर रही है। बनियापुर थाना क्षेत्र बेरुई गाव निवासी मृतिका के पिता खलीफा महतो ने दर्ज प्राथमिकी में कहा कि 22 वर्षीय पुत्री पिंकी देवी का विवाह वर्ष 2017 में गड़खा थाना क्षेत्र के उत्तर कदना निवासी रामप्रवेश महतो के पुत्र सूरज कुमार से हुई। शादी के दौरान 2 लाख रुपये के जेवर, कपड़ा, फर्नीचर आदि सामान वर वधु को दान में दिया। शादी के बाद मेरी पुत्री को एक पुत्र शुभम कुमार भी हुआ। पहले तो सबकुछ ठीक-ठाक रहा परंतु, कुछ दिनों बाद मेरी पुत्री ने फोन करके बताया कि मेरे ससुराल वाले हमें रोज रोज प्रताड़ित कर रहे हैं कि तुम्हारे मां-बाप कंगाल हैं।

पुलिस बोली- हत्या या आत्महत्या की जांच हो रही है, दोषी होंगे गिरफ्तार
मृतिका के पिता ने बताया कि ससुराल वालों ने दहेज के लिए दोनों को जिंदा जला दिया है। यह मामला हत्या का है या आत्महत्या से जुड़ा है इसके बारे में पुलिस अभी गहन जांच कर रही है। पुलिस का यह दावा है कि बहुत जल्द आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा।आरोपितों के सगे-संबंधी और भी ठिकानों पर पुलिस छापेमारी कर रही है। इसकी जांच के लिए अलग से टीम भी गठित की गई है। इस मामले में मृतका के पिता के द्वारा दहेज हत्या करार देते हुए ससुराल वालों को नामित किया गया है। गड़खा थाना पुलिस ने मोके पर पहुंचकर शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम कराई। दोनों ही पूरी तरह जल गई थी। जिसके कारण मौत हो गयी।
पिता ने कहा- बेटी ने फोन पर बतायी थी कि मेरे साथ मारपीट की जा रही है
सोमवार को पुत्री ने करीब 3:00 बजे मेरी बेटी ने फोन करके बताया कि यह लोग हमारे साथ मारपीट कर रहे हैं। सूचना पाकर मैं घर के अन्य सदस्यों के साथ बेटी के ससुराल करीब 7:00 बजे पहुंचा तो देखा मेरी बेटी पिंकी कुमारी एवं नाती शुभम कुमार का घर में जला हुआ है तथा घर के सभी लोग फरार हैं। ससुराल वाले द्वारा साजिश सुनियोजित साजिश के तहत जलाकर हत्या कर दिए हैं। इस मामले में पति सूरज कुमार देवर कौशल कुमार ससुर रामप्रवेश महतो सास कांति देवी को नामजद अभियुक्त बनाया गया है। थानाध्यक्ष अमृतेश कुमार ने बताया कि शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया तथा प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है।

ससुरालवाले कहते थे-मायके से बाइक मांग कर लाओ नहीं तो मार देंगे
दहेज में कुछ नहीं दिया है, तुम मायके से बाइक मांग कर लाओ नहीं तो हमलोग तुम्हें घर में नहीं रहने देंगे। जब विवाहिता बोली कि मेरे मां-बाप गरीब है। कहां से बाइक देंगे? तो उसके सास-ससुर मारपीट व प्रताड़ित करने लगे और कहा- घर से निकाल देंगे। इसके बाद बेटी के ससुराल जाकर उसके घरवालों को किसी तरह मनाया और मामला को शांत कराया।

