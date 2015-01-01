पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:सारण में मिले कोरोना से संक्रमित 19 लोग

छपरा4 घंटे पहले
कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण की रोकथाम तथा बचाव को लेकर बुधवार को कराई गई 4895 लोगों की जांच में 19 पॉजिटिव मरीज पाए गए। इसके साथ ही जिले में पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 5729 हो गई है। जिले में अब तक 4,55,737 व्यक्तियों की जांच हो चुकी है। पॉजिटिव पाए गए 5729 व्यक्तियों में से 5545 व्यक्ति स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। जबकि 173 मरीजों को होम आइसोलेशन में रखा गया है। जिले में अब तक कोरोनावायरस के संक्रमण के कारण 25 व्यक्तियों की मौत हो चुकी है। जिले के कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण के शिकार करीब एक दर्जन लोगों का इलाज जिले के बाहर विभिन्न अस्पतालों में ही चल रहा है। वर्तमान समय में मुख्य रूप से रैपिड एंटीजन किट से कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण की जांच हो रही है।

ट्रू नेट तथा आरटीपीसीआर के माध्यम से जांच नहीं हो रही है । आज चुनावी गतिविधियां समाप्त होने के बाद कोरोनावायरस के संक्रमण की जांच में तेजी आने की संभावना है। बताते चलें कि लॉकडाउन समाप्त होने तथा सभी तरह की गतिविधियों के संचालन के कारण कोरोनावायरस के संक्रमण में तेजी के साथ वृद्धि हो रही है। साथ ही विधानसभा चुनाव के दौरान भी कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण बढ़ने की आशंका है। इसके अलावा ठंड का मौसम शुरू होने के साथ ही कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने लगी है।

