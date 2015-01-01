पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फायरिंग:20 दिन पहले जेल से छूटे अपराधी ने छठघाट पर की ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग

छपरा7 घंटे पहले
  • मांझी में फायरिंग के बाद दहशत भरे माहौल में व्रतियों ने भगवान सूर्य को दिया अर्घ्य

थाना क्षेत्र के मुबारकपुर गांव में छठ घाट पर शुक्रवार की शाम अस्ताचलगामी भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देने के लिए व्रतियों के साथ बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालु जुटे हुए थे। छठ गीतों से वातावरण पूरी तरह से भक्तिमय बना हुआ था। तभी पटाखे की जगह कुछ दिन पहले हींजेल से बेल पर छूटे एक अपराधी नौटंकी सिंह द्वारा अंधाधुंध गोली फायरिंग की जाने लगी। उसके सहयोगी आनंद ले रहे थे। देखते ही देखते गोली से निकले छर्रे से 6 लोग बुरी तरह जख्मी हो गए। शोर-गुल और अफरा-तफरी मच गई। माहौल बदल गया।

भय और दहशत भरे माहौल में किसी तरह व्रतियों ने सूर्य को अर्घ्य अर्पित किया। आनन-फानन मे सभी जख्मी लोगों को इलाज के लिए एकमा स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के अलावा निजी अस्पतालों में भर्ती कराया गया। जिनमें सुधीर सिंह, ऋतिक सिंह, गोलू सिंह, छोटू सिंह,पलक कुमारी व गिरजा देवी शामिल हैं। दो लोगों को चिंताजनक स्थिति में पटना पीएमसीएच में भर्ती कराया गया है। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों ने बताया कि घाट पर बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालु महिलाएं, पुरुष व बच्चे मौजूद थे। अचानक गोली लगने की जानकारी मिलने पर लोग इधर-उधर भागने लगे।

हाल ही में जेल से छूटा है आरोपी, नाैटंकी सिंह सहित सात लोगों पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज

सुधीर सिंह के बयान पर दर्ज हुआ केस
घटना के बाद मुबारकपुर गांव निवासी सुधीर सिंह के बयान पर मांझी थाने में प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। जिसमे नौटंकी सिंह सहित 7 लोगों को नामजद किया गया है। जिनमें मुबारकपुर गांव के हीं नौटंकी सिंह के अलावें सहयोगी छोटू सिंह,सोनाली सिंह, दिघवारा थाना क्षेत्र के रिश्तेदार बमभोला सिंह, रोहित, गोलू, बिल सिंह शामिल है। छठ घाट पर फायरिंग करने वाला अपराधी नौटंकी सिंह उर्फ प्रणव को स्थानीय पुलिस ने विगत 7 मई को मुबारकपुर कन्या प्राथमिक विद्यालय के पास अपराध की योजना बनाते हुए अन्य अपराधियों के साथ हथियार सहित गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज चुकी है। पुलिस सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार प्रणव उर्फ नवटंकी पर हत्या, लूट, डकैती सहित कई मामलों में अपने सहयोगी के साथ जेल जा चुका है। लगभग 20 दिन पहले ही जेल से जमानत पर आया था।

रात में ही एसपी सहित कई अधिकारियों ने ली घटना की जानकारी
घटना की सूचना मिलते हीं पुलिस अधीक्षक घुरत सायली एसडीपीओ सहित एमपी सिंह सहित बड़ी संख्या में रात में ही घटना स्थल पर पहुंच कर मामले की छानबीन में जुट गए। पुलिस अधीक्षक ने एसडीपीओ के नेतृत्व में एक टीम बनाकर अपराधियों को अविलंब गिरफ्तार करने का निर्देश दिया। इसके अलावा ग्रामीणों से बात कर पूरी घटना की जानकारी ली। कहा कि जल्द हीं इस घटना में शामिल अपराधी सलाखों के पीछे होंगे। हालांकि स्थानीय लोगों ने छठ व्रतियों को संभाला और स्थिति पर काबू किया। इस बीच सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस भी पहुंच गई। किसी तरह छठ व्रतियों ने पूजा अर्चना की और घर वापस लौटी। लोगों का कहना है कि करीब 10 राउंड से अधिक गोलियां चलाई गई।

इसुआपुर छठ घाट पर हुए विवाद के प्रतिशोध में गोलीबारी व चाकूबाजी

इसुआपुर| अटौली में छठ घाट से शुरु हुए विवाद के बाद क्रिकेट मैच के दौरान शनिवार को दोपहर के समय गोली मारकर चार युवकों को घायल कर दिया गया। इस दौरान चाकूबाजी भी की गयी। लगभग 10 राउंड गोली चलाए जाने की बात सामने आई है। खेल के मैदान में गोलीबारी तथा चाकूबाजी की घटना के कारण अफरा तफरी और भगदड़ मच गयी। इस घटना में घायल चार युवकों को जैसे तैसे स्थानीय लोगों ने इलाज के लिए सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में भर्ती कराया। गोली बारी तथा चाकूबाजी की घटना के कारण वहां गंवई राजनीति शुरू हो गई है और दो पक्षों के बीच तनाव की स्थिति उत्पन्न हो गई है।

गोली बारी तथा चाकूबाजी की घटना का मुख्य कारण आपसी वर्चस्व की लड़ाई है । इसकी शुरुआत सुबह में छठ घाट से हुई थी, जो खेल के मैदान तक पहुंच गई और हिंसक रूप ले लिया। घायलों को इलाज के लिए स्थानीय लोगों ने सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र इसुआपुर में भर्ती कराया, जहां चिकित्सकों ने प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद सभी घायलों को बेहतर इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल छपरा रेफर कर दिया। घायलों में भूषण कुमार, अमन कुमार, सुभाष कुमार तथा बिट्टू मिश्रा शामिल है।

