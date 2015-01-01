पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सतर्कता:कोविड-19 टीकाकरण के लिए बनाए जाएंगे 3 कमरे

छपरा3 घंटे पहले
  • केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय का गाइडलाइन जारी, एक सत्र में 100 लोगों को लगेगा टीका

वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना वायरस से निपटने के लिए टीकाकरण का कार्य किया जाना है। ऐसे में स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से तैयारी जोर-शोर से चल रही है। कोविड-19 टीकाकरण को लेकर केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण मंत्राालय द्वारा 113 पेज का गाइडलाइन जारी किया गया है।

जारी गाइडलाइन में टीकाकरण को लेकर महत्वपूर्ण बिन्दुओं पर चर्चा की गई है। गाइडलाइन के अनुसार जहां वैक्‍सीन दी जाएगी वहां तीन कमरे होने चाहिए। पहला वेटिंग रूम होगा, दूसरा वैक्सीनेशन रूम और तीसरा ऑब्जरवेशन रूम। तीनों जगह सोशल डिस्‍टेंसिंग का पालन करना होगा।

वैक्‍सीन देने वाली टीम में एक वैक्‍सीन ऑफिसर और चार वैक्‍सीनेशन कर्मी होंगे। टीकाकरण रूम में किसी महिला को वैक्‍सीन मिलते वक्‍त एक महिला स्‍टाफ मेंबर की मौजूदगी अनिवार्य होगी। गाइडलाइंस के अनुसार, टीकाकरण की एक साइट पर दिनभर में केवल 100 लोगों को टीका लगेगा। अगर लॉजिस्टिक्स की सुविधा अच्‍छी है, तो इसे बढ़ाकर 200 भी किया जा सकता है।

पहले स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को दिया जायेगा टीका

कोविड वैक्सीन सबसे पहले स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों, फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को दी जाएगी। इसके बाद 50 साल से कम आयु के उन लोगों को दी जाएगी, जिनको अन्य बीमारियां हैं। इसके बाद बाकी लोगों को इसकी उपलब्धता के हिसाब से वैक्सीन दी जाएगी।

आईडी कार्ड से होगी पहचान

कोविड वैक्‍सीन इंटेलिजेंस नेटवर्क के जरिए वैक्‍सीन के स्‍टॉक और डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन की रियल-टाइम जानकारी मिलेगी। किसे वैक्‍सीन मिली है और किसे नहीं, उसका डेटा भी यहां उपलब्ध होगा। वैक्‍सीन के लिए लोगों को रजिस्ट्रेशन करना होगा। इसके लिए वेबसाइट जल्द लॉन्च की जाएगी। वहां पर वोटर आईडी, आधार, ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, पासपोर्ट, पेंशन डॉक्यूमेंट जैसे 12 फोटो आईडीज में से एक के सहारे रजिस्टर्ड कर पाएंगे।

टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम की टाइमिंग

टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम सुबह 9:00 से शाम 5:00 बजे तक चलेगा। लाभार्थी यानि जिनको टीका लगाया जाना है, उनको अलग-अलग समय पर बुलाया जाएगा, जिससे की भीड़-भाड़ ना हो।

एक टीम में 5 सदस्य होंगे

वैक्सीनेटर ऑफिसर- डॉक्टर/नर्स/फार्मासिस्ट

वैक्सीनेशन ऑफिसर 1- ( पुलिस होमगार्ड या सिविल डिफेंस का व्यक्ति) जो लाभार्थी के रजिस्ट्रेशन की स्थिति देखेगा।

वैक्सीनेशन ऑफिसर 2- यह दस्तावेज की जांच को प्रमाणित करेगा।

वैक्सीनेशन ऑफिसर 3 और 4- यह दो सपोर्ट स्टाफ भीड़ आदि का प्रबंधन करेंगे।

