पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अभियान:परिवार नियोजन के साधनों को अपनाने में 32.4 %की हुई बढ़ोतरी

छपरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण-5 के आंकड़े जारी, परिवार नियोजन के आधुनिक साधनों के इस्तेमाल में भी 23.4 वृद्धि
  • स्थायी साधनों को अपनाने में भी महिलाओं ने दिखाई दिलचस्पी, पहले की तुलना में कंडोम का इस्तेमाल बढ़ा

विगत 5 सालों में जिले में 32 प्रतिशत से अधिक महिलाओं ने परिवार नियोजन के किसी भी साधन को अपनाने में दिलचस्पी दिखाई है. हाल ही में जारी किए गए राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण-5 द्वारा जारी किए गए नए आंकड़ों के अनुसार जिले में में कंडोम इस्तेमाल करने वाले लोगों की संख्या में भी 4 गुणा वृद्धि हुई है, जो परिवार नियोजन कार्यक्रमों के जमीनी स्तर पर बेहतर क्रियान्वयन की तरफ इशारा कर रही है.बेहतर प्रजनन स्वास्थ्य एवं जनसंख्या स्थिरीकरण के लिए परिवार नियोजन कार्यक्रमों की सफलता बेहद मायने रखती है।

स्वास्थ्य कार्यक्रमों के बेहतर क्रियान्वयन को लेकर सरकार का प्रयास अनवरत जारी है. लेकिन इन कार्यक्रमों का समुदाय स्तर पर कितना असर हुआ है इसे जानने के लिए आंकड़ों का सहारा लेना जरुरी हो जाता है। इस दिशा में प्रत्येक पांच वर्षों के अंतराल पर राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण स्वास्थ्य के विभिन्न सूचकांकों को लेकर आंकड़े जारी करता है। हालांकि अभी तक राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण के 4 संस्करण के आंकड़े ही उपलब्ध थे जो वर्ष 2015-16 में जारी किए गए थे। अब राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण के 5 वें संस्करण के आंकड़े जारी कर दिए गए हैं।

महिला बंध्याकरण में भी 18.1% की वृद्धि
जनसंख्या स्थिरीकरण के लिहाज से महिला बंध्याकरण एवं पुरुष नसबंदी की उपयोगिता काफी बढ़ जाती है। इस दिशा में अब भी महिलाएं ही यह जिम्मेदारी निभा रही है। वर्ष 2015-16 में सिर्फ 5% महिलाओं ने बंध्याकरण करवाई थी, जो वर्ष 2019-20 में बढ़कर 23.6% हो गयी। इस तरह विगत 5 सालों में लगभग 18.6% महिलाओं ने बंध्याकरण को अपनाया।

कंडोम इस्तेमाल पहले की तुलना में 3.2 प्रतिशत बढ़ा
राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण-4 के अनुसार जिले में केवल 1.7% लोग ही कंडोम का इस्तेमाल करते थे, जो राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण-5 के मुताबिक अब बढ़कर 4.9% हो गयी है। इस तरह विगत पांच सालों में कंडोम इस्तेमाल के प्रति 4 गुना अधिक लोगों ने दिलचस्पी दिखाई है।

लगभग 41.1% महिलाएं अपना रही परिवार नियोजन साधन
राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण-4 (2015-16) के अनुसार पहले 8.7% महिलाएं ही परिवार नियोजन के किसी भी साधन को अपना रही थी, जो राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण-5(2019-20) के अनुसार अब बढ़कर 41.1% हो गयी। वहीं वर्ष 2015-16 में केवल 8 प्रतिशत महिलाएं ही परिवार नियोजन के आधुनिक साधनों का इस्तेमाल करती थी, जो वर्ष 2019-20 में बढ़कर 31.4% हो गयी। इस तरह परिवार नियोजन के किसी भी साधन को अपनाने में दोगुनी से अधिक एवं आधुनिक साधनों को अपनाने में लगभग दोगुनी वृद्धि दर्ज हुई है।

गर्भनिरोधक गोली एवं सुई के इस्तेमाल में भी बढ़ोतरी
राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण-4 के अनुसार बिहार में 0.8% महिलाएं ही गर्भनिरोधक गोली का इस्तेमाल करती थी जो राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण-5 के अनुसार अब बढ़कर 1.7% हो गयी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें