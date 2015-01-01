पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेलकूद:प्रीआरडी सेलेक्शन कैंप के लिए जेपीविवि की 5 स्वंयसेवक चयनित

छपरा2 घंटे पहले
  • 5 नवंबर को विवि में लगा था अंतरकाॅलेज स्तरीय सेलेक्श कैंप, दो छात्र व तीन छात्राएं चयनित, वेटिंग में हैं 9 स्वंयसेवक

दिल्ली में आयोजित रिपब्लिक डे परेड में शामिल होने वाले एनएसएस स्वयंसेवकों के लिए हर साल राज्यस्तर पर आयोजित होने वाले प्रीआरडी कैंप के लिए जेपीविवि के 5 सदस्यीय टीम की घोषणा कर दिया गया है। शुक्रवार को जेपीविवि के एनएसएस कॉर्डिनेटर सह सीसीडीसी प्रो.हरिश्चंद ने चयनित स्वयंसेवकों के नाम की घोषणा कर दी। जिसमें एचआर कॉलेज मैरवा सीवान के अजीत कुमार, राजेन्द्र कॉलेज छपरा के स्वंयसेवक मृणाल बंधु मिश्रा, वाईएन कॉलेज दिघवारा की छात्रा ज्योति कुमारी, जेपीएम कॉलेज छपरा की प्रतीक्षा कुमारी,जेडए इस्लामिया कॉलेज सीवान की छात्रा जहीन फातिमा शामिल हैं। इसके अतिरिक्त वेटिंग लिस्ट में 5 छात्र व 4 छात्राओं को शॉट लिस्टेड किया गया है।

चयनित स्वयंसेवकों में से यदि कोई अंतिम समय में अगले कैंप में किसी कारण से जाने में असमर्थ होता है तो वेटिंग लिस्ट में से वरीयता क्रम के अनुसार दूसरे स्वंयसेवक को वहां जाने का मौका दिया जाएगा। एनएसएस कॉर्डिनेटर ने बताया कि चयनित स्वंयसेवक उत्तर प्रदेश के बीआर आंबेडकर विवि आगरा में 25 नवंबर से 4 दिसंबर तक होने वाले राज्य स्तरीय प्रीआरडी सेलेक्शन कैंप 2020 में शामिल होंगे। कुलपति प्रो.फारूक अली के नेतृत्व में 5 नवंबर को अंतरकाॅलेज स्तर पर प्रीआरडी सेलेक्शन कैंप लगाया गया था। जिसमें 20 कॉलेजों के 50 से ज्यादा स्वयंसेवकों ने हिस्सा लिया था। कैंप में स्वयंसेवकों के परेड स्कील, नेतृत्व क्षमता, सांस्कृतिक प्रतिभा आदि के आधार पर निर्णायक मंडल द्वारा चयन किया गया है।

परीक्षा के महज दो सप्ताह के बाद बीएड फर्स्ट ईयर का रिजल्ट किया गया घोषित

छपरा| जेपीविवि प्रशासन रिकार्ड समय में बीएड फर्स्ट ईयर परीक्षा 2020 का रिजल्ट जारी करने में सफल रहा। शुक्रवार को विवि के बेवसाइट पर बीएड परीक्षा का रिजल्ट घोषित किया गया। जिसमें कुल 90.28 प्रतिशत छात्रों को सफल घोषित किया गया है। परीक्षा में जेपीविवि अंतर्गत सारण प्रमंडल के तीनों जिले के विभिन्न कॉलेजों के कुल 1234 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए थे। जिनमें से कुल 1 हजार 114 परीक्षार्थियों को उर्त्तीण घोषित किया गया है। जबकि 78 छात्रों को विभिन्न कारणों से प्रमोट घोषित किया गया है, जबकि करीब 29 परीक्षार्थी अबसेंट/उतीर्ण घोषित किए गए हैं। मालूम हो कि अक्टूबर माह में ही विवि प्रशासन ने शहर के दो केन्द्र क्रमश: जगदम कॉलेज व राजेन्द्र कॉलेज में बीएड परीक्षा का आयोजन किया था।

नए कुलपति प्रो.फारूक अली के नेतृत्व में परीक्षा समाप्त होने के महज दो सप्ताह के अंदर रिजल्ट जारी करना निसंदेह टीम वर्क व कुशल नेतृत्व का परिणाम कहा जा सकता है। हालांकि विवि प्रशासन की बड़ी चुनौती 25 नवंबर से शुरू हो रहे स्नातक पार्ट टू के परीक्षा आयोजन को लेकर हो सकता है। बीएड में कम परीक्षार्थी थे। ऐसे में मात्र दो केन्द्र पर ही परीक्षा का आयोजन कर लिया गया। हालांकि कोविड-19 से बचाव के लिए जारी गाइडलाइन को फॉलो करते हुए स्नातक स्तर की परीक्षा का आयोजन करना विवि के समक्ष बड़ी चुनौती पेश कर सकता है।

