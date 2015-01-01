पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:पीआरडी कैंप में जेपीविवि के 5 स्वयंसेवक का चयन

छपरा7 घंटे पहले
  • रजिस्ट्रार, सीसीडीसी व डीएसडब्ल्यू ने संयुक्त रूप से हरी झंडी दिखाकर टीम को किया रवाना

यूपी के आगरा में आयोजित एन एस एस के प्रीआरडी कैंप में शामिल होने के लिए जेपी विवि के पांच स्वयंसेवकों की टीम रविवार को रवाना हो गई। जेपी विवि के रजिस्ट्रार ग्रुप कैप्टन श्रीकृष्ण, सीडीसी सह समन्वयक एन एस एस प्रो. हरिश्चंद्र, डीएसडब्ल्यू प्रो. यू एस ओझा ने संयुक्त रूप से झंडी दिखाकर स्वयंसेवकों को रवाना किया।

इस बार जेपी विवि से सर्वाधिक 5 स्वयंसेवकों का चयन बिहार राज्य से किया गया है। बिहार के सभी विश्व विद्यालय को मिलाकर 15 स्वयंसेवकों को ही जाना तय है। ऐसे में सिर्फ जेपी विवि से ही 5 स्वयंसेवकों का चयन एक उपलब्धि है। इतना ही राज्य टीम का लीडर भी जेपी विवि के प्राध्यापक डाॅ. कुमार पंकज, कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी एम एम महाविद्यालय गोपालगंज हैं। 10 दिवसीय कैंप का आयोजन 25 नवंबर से बी आर ए विश्व विद्यालय, आगरा में होना है। इसमें स्वयंसेवकों की सभी प्रतिभाओं जैसे परेड, गायन,वादन, एक्सटेंपोर स्पीच आदि के आधार पर अंतिम रूप से चयन होगा। रजिस्ट्रार ने अपने संबोधन में सबको अनुशासित रहकर पूरी निष्ठा से अपने कार्य करने को कहा है और विश्व विद्यालय का नाम रोशन करने के लिए प्रेरित किया। डी एस डब्ल्यू प्रो. यू एस ओझा ने अपने संबोधन में कहा कि वहां एक स्वस्थ प्रतिस्पर्धा होनी चाहिए।

किसी भी तरह की अनुशासनहीनता नहीं होनी चाहिए: प्रो. हरिश्चंद
प्रो. हरिश्चंद ने कहा कि स्वयंसेवकों के द्वारा किसी भी तरह की अनुशासनहीनता नहीं होनी चाहिए। बताते चलें की कि एच आर कॉलेज से अजीत कुमार एवं राजेंद्र महाविद्यालय से मृणाल बंधु मिश्रा का चयन किया गया है। छात्राओं में प्रथम रहीं एच आर महाविद्यालय अमनौर से ज्योति किसी कारण से नहीं जा रही हैं उनके स्थान प्रतीक्षा सूची से पी एन महाविद्यालय से सोनाली का चयन किया गया। प्रतीक्षा रानी जेपीएम महाविद्यालय से और जेड ए इस्लामिया महाविद्यालय से जहीन फातिमा टीम में शामिल है। कुलपति प्रो. फारुक अली प्रतिकुलपति प्रो. लक्ष्मी नारायण सिंह ने पुरी टीम को अच्छे प्रदर्शन शुभ कामनाएं दी हैं।

