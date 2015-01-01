पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:जिले में 600 शिक्षकों के फोल्डर गायब, निगरानी और शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारी तलब

छपरा3 घंटे पहले
  • ट्रेनिंग में फेल 35 गुरुजी को बर्खास्त करने का निर्देश
  • प्राथमिक और मिडिल स्कूलों में कार्यरत शिक्षकों का मामला

जिले के प्राथमिक एवं मिडिल स्कूलों में कार्यरत फर्जी शिक्षकों के गायब फोल्डर को लेकर शिक्षा विभाग अब सख्त रवैया अपनाने के मूड में है। हाईकोर्ट के आदेश के बाद विभाग फिर सक्रिय हुआ है। जिसके बाद फर्जी शिक्षकों में हड़कंप मचा हुआ है।

प्राथमिक शिक्षा के निदेशक डा.रणजीत कुमार सिंह ने इस मामले में सभी डीईओ तथा आरडीडीइ को निदेशित अपने पत्र में कहा है कि आगामी 23 दिसंबर तक जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी,जिला कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी(स्थापना),प्रखंड शिक्षा पदाधिकारी तथा जिले में प्रतिनियुक्त निगरानी विभाग के अधिकारियों के साथ संयुक्त बैठक करके प्रतिवेदन समर्पित करें।

एक वर्ष पहले पारित न्यायादेश का अबतक नहीं हुआ अनुपालन

हाईकोर्ट में फर्जी शिक्षकों को सेवा से मुक्त करने के मामले में रंजीत कुमार बनाम शिक्षा विभाग के आलोक में हाईकोर्ट ने निगरानी विभाग को जांच का जिम्मा सौंपा था। जिसका आज तक शत-प्रतिशत अनुपालन नहीं हुआ।

जिले में लगभग सभी प्रखंडों में चार दर्जन से अधिक शिक्षकों को अब तक बर्खास्त किया जा चुका है। छह सौ से अधिक फर्जी शिक्षकों के फोल्डर निगरानी विभाग को अब तक नहीं मिली है। विभागीय सूत्रों के मुताबिक फर्जी शिक्षकों के फोल्डर देने में बीआरसी में कार्यरत प्रतिनियुक्त शिक्षक रूचि नहीं ले रहे है। जिन पर अब कार्रवाई संभव है।

ट्रेनिंग पूरा नहीं करनेवालों का वेतन रुका

^शिक्षकों के फोल्डर गायब होने के संदर्भ में अद्यतन रिपोर्ट मांगी गई है। 23 तक उपलब्ध करा दिया जायेगा। इस मामले में पहले भी निर्देश मिले है। वहीं डीएलएड की ट्रेनिंग पूरा नहीं करने वाले शिक्षकों के वेतन पर रोक लगाते हुए बीईओ से रिपोर्ट मांगी गई है। सुनील कुमार,डीपीओ,स्थापना

शिक्षा विभाग के एक लिपिक की भूमिका भी संदिग्ध

शिक्षा विभाग में कार्यरत एक लिपिक की भूमिका भी निगरानी जांच के दौरान संदिग्ध थी। जिसका बाद में दूसरे जिले में स्थानांतरण भी हो गया। बावजूद उसने अभिलेख का प्रभार नहीं सौंपा।हालांकि वह लिपिक प्रतिनियुक्ति में छपरा के एक हाईस्कूल में लिपिक के पद पर है। बाद में विभागीय शिकंजा कसने के बाद उसने अभिलेख का प्रभार सौंपा था। वैसे भी कर्मियों को भी चिन्हित करके कार्रवाई करने की भी चुनौती निगरानी विभाग को होगी।

प्रशिक्षण में बार-बार फेल होनेवाले शिक्षकों पर हुई कार्रवाई

जिले में करीब 35 ऐसे शिक्षक हैं जो डीएलएड व ओडीएल की ट्रेनिंग मार्च 2019 तक आदेश के बावजूद भी पूरा नहीं कर पाये। ये ऐसे शिक्षक है जो ट्रेनिंग की परीक्षा में बार-बार फेल हो गये है। इनको विभाग की ओर से मौका दिया गया लेकिन ट्रेनिंग पूरा नहीं हो सका।

ये सभी शिक्षक प्राथमिक व मिडिल स्कूल में कार्यरत है। इस बावत डीपीओ स्थापना ने बीईओ को पत्र भेजकर इससे संबंधित निर्देश दिया है। तत्काल इन शिक्षकों की वेतन पर रोक लगा दी गई है। यहां बता दें कि इसमें कुछ रेगुलर शिक्षक के भी होने का अंदेशा है। इसे गंभीरता से लेकर अधिकारी जांच में जुटे हैं।

