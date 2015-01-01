पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एक पखवारे में 3 लोगाें की हो चुकी मौत:छपरा में 7 पॉजिटिव मिले अबतक 5761 संक्रमित

छपरा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव खत्म होने तथा नई सरकार के गठन के साथ ही कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण का कहर एक बार फिर शुरू हो गया है। मंगलवार को 4088 व्यक्तियों की कराई गई जांच में कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण के शिकार 7 पॉजिटिव मरीज पाए गए। इसके साथ ही जिले में पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 5761 हो चुकी है, जिसमें से 5560 मरीज स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। जबकि 201 मरीज अभी भी इलाज में रखे गए हैं। जिले में अब तक 478360 लोगों की कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण की जांच हो चुकी है, जिसमें 5761 व्यक्ति पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। जिले में अब तक कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण के कारण 27 व्यक्तियों की मौत हो चुकी है। चुनाव खत्म होने तथा नई सरकार के गठन के साथ जिला प्रशासन तथा स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण की रोकथाम तथा बचाव की दिशा में फिर से जुट गया है।

जांच की गति को तेज करने का निर्देश दिया गया है, हालांकि अभी भी जिले में लक्ष्य के अनुरूप कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण की जांच नहीं हो रही है, जिले में प्रतिदिन कम से कम 6000 व्यक्तियों की जांच करने का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया गया है, परंतु चार से पांच हजार लोगों तक की जांच हो रही है। कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते कहर को देखते हुए बिना मास्क के बाजार तथा सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर घूमने वाले लोगों पर नकेल कसने के लिए डीएम के निर्देश पर जांच अभियान शुरू कर दिया गया है। सभी थाने की पुलिस को नियमित रूप से जांच अभियान चलाने का निर्देश दिया गया है। इसके लिए प्रत्येक थाने में दंडाधिकारी को प्रतिनियुक्त किया गया है। इसके अलावा प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी अंचल पदाधिकारी को भी बिना मास्क के घूमने वाले लोगों के खिलाफ जांच अभियान चलाने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें