आरक्षण कन्फर्म हो जाएगा:छपरा जंक्शन से चलने वाली आठ एक्स. ट्रेनों में लगेंगे अतिरिक्त कोच

छपरा2 घंटे पहले
  • ट्रेन के प्रस्थान समय से पहले ही प्रतीक्षा सूची कम होगी, आरक्षण कन्फर्म हो जाएगा

पूर्वोत्तर रेलवे के छपरा जंक्शन से चलने वाली आठ ट्रेनों में अतिरिक्त कोच लगेगा। इस आशय की जानकारी रेलवे जनसंपर्क अधिकारी अशोक कुमार ने दी। उन्होंने बताया कि यात्रियों की भीड़ को देखते हुए प्रतीक्षा सूची के यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिये रेल प्रशासन द्वारा एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनों में अतिरिक्त कोच लगाया जायेगा। अब अतिरिक्त कोचों की फीडिंग की व्यवस्था तत्काल कर दी गयी है, जिससे यात्रियों को इसका तत्काल लाभ मिल सके। इन अतिरिक्त कोचों के सिस्टम पर आते ही ट्रेनों के प्रस्थान समय से काफी पहले ही प्रतीक्षा सूची कम होगी या आरक्षण कन्फर्म हो जायेगा। इस व्यवस्था से यात्रियों को सहूलियत के साथ- साथ दलालों पर भी अंकुश लगाने में रेल प्रशासन को सफलता मिली है। इन ट्रेनों से यात्रा करने वाले यात्रियों को कोविड-19 से बचाव के मानकों का पालन करना होगा।

  • 09065 सूरत-छपरा में 16 नवम्बर को सूरत से वातानुकूलित तृतीय श्रेणी का एक एवं शयनयान श्रेणी के तीन अतिरिक्त कोच लगाये जायेगे।
  • 09066 छपरा-सूरत में 18 नवम्बर को सूरत से वातानुकूलित तृतीय श्रेणी का एक एवं शयनयान श्रेणी का तीन अतिरिक्त कोच लगाये जायेगे।
  • 09019 उधना-छपरा में 15, 22 एवं 29 नवम्बर को उधना से शयनयान श्रेणी का एक अतिरिक्त कोच लगाया जायेगा।
  • 09020 छपरा -उधना में 17, 24 नवम्बर एवं 01 दिसम्बर को छपरा से शयनयान श्रेणी का एक अतिरिक्त कोच लगाया जायेगा।
  • 02530 लखनऊ- छपरा- -पाटिलपुत्र में 13, 16, 17 एवं 18 नवम्बर को लखनऊ जं. वातानुकूलित कुर्सीयान का एक अतिरिक्त कोच लगाया जायेगा।
  • 02529 पाटलिपुत्रा- छपरा- -लखनऊ जं में 13, 16, 17 एवं 18 नवम्बर को पाटिलपुत्र वातानुकूलित कुर्सीयान का एक अतिरिक्त कोच लगाया जायेगा।
  • 05101 छपरा-छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज टर्मिनस में 17 नवम्बर को छपरा से साधारण द्वितीय श्रेणी के दो अतिरिक्त कोच लगाये जायेगें।
