आग से बर्बादी:परसा में शॉर्ट सर्किट से घर में लगी आग एक लाख से अधिक की संपत्ति राख

छपरा4 घंटे पहले
नगर पंचायत परसा बाजार के समीप सैदपुर नगर बस्ती में दोपहर 12 बजे एक घर में शॉट सर्किट से अचानक आग लग गई। इस दौरान लोगों में अफरातफरी का माहौल कायम हो गया।लोग अभी कुछ समझ पाते तब तक आग ने पूरे घर को अपने आगोश में ले लिया।स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से किसी तरह आग पर काबू पाया जा सका। पीड़ित के अनुसार लाखों की संपत्ति का नुकसान हुआ है। बताया जाता है नगर पंचायत परसा बाजार स्थित मुनी सिंह का करकटनुमा घर था।मकान से आग की लपटें देख स्थानीय लोगों में अफरातफरी मच गई।स्थानीय लोगों ने इसकी सूचना स्थानीय थाने एवं फायरबिग्रेड को दी। सूचना के करीब एक घण्टा बाद भी फायरबिग्रेड नहीं पहुंच सका और स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से काफी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया।

जिससे नगर बस्ती के लोगों में प्रशासन के प्रति काफी नाराजगी देखी गयी। गृह मालिक मुनी सिंह ने बताया कि इस घटना में कीमती कपड़े,गहना,चौकी,व्यवसाय के लिये रखा गया नारियल का सैकड़ों फल,खोप में रखे गए पांच क्विंटल गेंहूू जल कर नष्ट हो गये।वही पड़ोसी भोला सिंह,मनक सिंह का इस घटना में दो दो खोप में रखे गए दस-दस क्विंटल गेंहूू जलकर नष्ट हो गया।ग्रामीणों के अथक प्रयास से चापाकल,कुआ,व पम्पिंगसेट की सहायता से करीब एक घण्टे बाद आग पर काबू पाया गया। बजरंग दल के सदस्य विकास कुमार सिंह,भूलन सिंह ने बताया कि घटना को लेकर दरियापुर सीओ को दूरभाष पर सूचित कर दिया गया है।

