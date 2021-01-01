पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बच्चा चोरी की हकीकत:दो शादियों के बाद भी महिला को संतान नहीं हुई तो ससुराल के ताने से बचने के लिए बच्चा चुराया

छपरा36 मिनट पहले
नर्सिंग होम से बरामद नवजात।
छपरा सदर अस्पताल की एसएनसीयू से 23 जनवरी को चोरी हुए बच्चे को एसआईटी ने साेमवार काे शहर के एक नर्सिंग होम से बरामद कर लिया। बच्चे को एक महिला ने अपनी मां के साथ मिलकर चोरी की थी। आरोपित महिला को कोई बच्चा नहीं था। फिलहाल उस बच्चे का उपचार उसी निजी नर्सिंग होम में पुलिस की देखरेख में कराया जा रहा है।

एसपी संतोष कुमार ने बताया कि बच्चे को मंडल कारा के पीछे आरसी चाइल्ड हेल्थ केयर से बरामद किया गया। बच्चा चोरी करने वाली मां-बेटी दोनों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। चोरी के समय पहनी साड़ी एवं शॉल भी उनके घर से बरामद किया गया है। गिरफ्तार मां-बेटी मुफस्सिल थाना क्षेत्र के बथानी गांव निवासी रामदेव सिंह की पत्नी कांति देवी एवं उनकी पुत्री रिंकू देवी है।

एसपी ने बताया कि रिंकू देवी की शादी गड़खा के पतनपुर गांव निवासी सुशील कुमार से हुई थी। जो रिंकू देवी का दूसरा पति है। पहले पति ने उसे बच्चा नहीं होने के कारण घर से निकाल दिया था। इसके बाद रिंकू की दूसरी शादी सुशील से हुई। लेकिन, उसे बच्चा नहीं हो रहा था। इस बीच वह मायके आई थी और उनके द्वारा यह अफवाह फैला दी गई थी कि उसे बच्चा होने वाला है। इसके साथ ही बच्चा चोरी के प्रयास में लगी रही। 23 जनवरी को दोनों ने मिलकर सदर अस्पताल से बच्चा चोरी कर लिया।

विगत 22 जनवरी को खैरा थाना क्षेत्र के धूपनगर निवासी सुशील कुमार साह की पत्नी राजंती देवी ने सदर अस्पताल में एक बच्चे को जन्म दिया था। जिसे उपचार के लिए सदर अस्पताल की एसएनसीयू वार्ड में भर्ती कराया गया था।

