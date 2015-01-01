पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जुर्माना:कोरोना को लेकर अलर्ट: चौक-चौराहों पर मास्क जांच शुरू, लगाया गया जुर्माना

छपरा4 घंटे पहले
जिले में कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण की रोकथाम तथा बचाव के लिए मंगलवार को जांच में तेजी लायी गई। साथ ही जिला प्रशासन ने अलर्ट कर दिया है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों को जांच में तेजी लाने का निर्देश दिया गया है। शहर के चौक-चौराहों पर पुलिस द्वारा बिना मास्क लगाये गुजरने वालों को जुर्माना लगाया गया। करीब दो हजार फाइन वसूल की गई। शहर के थाना चौक पर चेकिंग पोस्ट बनाया गया है। मंगलवार को 27 पॉजीटिव मरीज पाए गये। कुल 4500 व्यक्तियों की जांच की गई।

अबतक जिले में कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण की रोकथाम को लेकर 509245 लोगों की जांच हो चुकी है, जिसमें पॉजिटिव पाए गए मरीजों की संख्या 5861 हो चुकी है। 5683 मरीज स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं और 178 मरीजों को इलाज में रखा गया है। जिले में अब तक कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण के कारण मरने वाले मरीजों की संख्या 28 हो चुकी है। नवंबर माह में करीब 28 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। सदर अस्पताल के टू नेट मशीन खराब रहने के कारण एक सप्ताह से जांच का कार्य बाधित है, हालांकि रैपिड इंजन किट तथा आरटीपीसीआर के माध्यम से जांच की जा रही है।

27 नए पॉजिटिव मिले, एक माह में चार मरीजों की हो चुकी है मौत

अब सभी सेंटरों पर जांच का आदेश
सदर अस्पताल समेत जिले के और भी स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों पर कोरोना जांच का आदेश दिया गया है। यहां बता दे कि शुरुआत में जांच के बाद कुछ कारणों से जांच बन्द हो गया था। अब फिर से जांच करने का आदेश दिया गया है।
कंटेनमेंट जोन पर बढ़ाई जाएगी निगरानी, पुलिस की होगी तैनाती
कन्टेमेंट जोन में सख्ती बरती जाएगी। वहां पर पुलिस और अधिकारियों की तैनाती की जाएगी। साथ ही बाजारों में भी बिना मास्क वालों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। अभी बाजारों में न तो सोशल डिस्टेसिंग का पालन हो रहा न ही कोई मास्क लगा रहा है। ऐसे में खतरा बढ़ गया है।

ट्रू नेट से जांच ठप रहने के कारण सैंपल कलेक्शन भी कम
प्रखंडों में रैपिड एंटीजन सीट से जांच की जा रही है, जबकि प्रतिदिन करीब 300 व्यक्तियों का सैंपल कलेक्शन कर आरटी पीसीआर जांच के लिए भेजा जाना है परंतु ट्रू नेट से जांच ठप रहने के कारण सैंपल कलेक्शन भी कम हो रहा है और आरटीपीसीआर के माध्यम से जांच कम की जा रही है। तापमान अचानक कम होने के साथ ही पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या में लगातार वृद्धि हो रही है। जिससे जिले में कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण का खतरा बढ़ता जा रहा है।

