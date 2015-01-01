पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:सेना का जवान लुटेरों से भिड़ा, बदमाशों ने पैर में मारी गोली

डोरीगंज9 घंटे पहले
  • यूपी के इब्राहिमाबाद से आया था विवेकानंद अपनी ससुराल धनौरा

अवतार नगर थाना क्षेत्र के छपरा-पटना मुख्य पथ पर बोधा छपरा टोल टैक्स के पास अज्ञात अपराधियों ने एक बाइक सवार युवक से लुट की कोशिश की। असफल होने पर अपराधियों ने युवक के पैर में गोली मारकर फरार हो गए। घटना शुक्रवार रात करीब 11 बजे की है। यूपी बलिया जिले के बैरिया थाना क्षेत्र के इब्राहिमाबाद गांव निवासी युवक विवेकानंद कुमार अपने ससुराल अवतार नगर थाना क्षेत्र के धनौरा गांव में आया था।

साली थी सीएचसी में भर्ती खाना ले जा रहा था जवान
उसकी साली दिघवारा सीएचसी में प्रसव के लिए भर्ती थी। उसके लिए खाना पहुंचाकर बाइक से वापस अपने ससुराल लौट रहा था। तभी बोधा छपरा गांव के सामने टॉल टैक्स के पास तीन बाइक सवार अज्ञात अपराधियों ने ओवर टेक कर बाइक रुकवाकर छिना झपटी करने लगे। जिसके बाद युवक धक्कामुक्की करने लगा और जोर-जोर से चिल्लाने लगा। तब अपराधी लूट में असफल होते देख कट्टे से युवक पर फायर कर फरार हो गए। गोली युवक के पैर में लगी।

पुलिस व लोगों ने पहुंचकर भर्ती कराया
इसकी सूचना जब परिजनों एवं स्थानीय पुलिस को मिली। उसके बाद स्थानीय पुलिस लोगों की मदद से युवक को दिघवारा सीसीचसी पहुंचाया। जिसके बाद युवक की गंभीर स्थिति को देखते हुए डॉक्टरों ने युवक को पटना रेफर कर दिया। थानाध्यक्ष रामचन्द्र तिवारी ने बताया की युवकों को हॉस्पिटल भेज कर मामले की तहकीकात की जा रही है।

