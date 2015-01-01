पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समारोह:स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं में बेहतर करनेवाली आशा व एएनएम सम्मानित

छपरा4 घंटे पहले
  • प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए आशा और एएनएम को हर माह मिलेगा सम्मान, हॉल ऑफ फेम में लगायी जाएगी तस्वीर

आशा कार्यकर्ता जनता व स्वास्थ्य विभाग के बीच मजबूत कड़ी का कार्य करती है। चुनौतियों से लड़कर भी स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं को जन-जन तक पहुंचाने का कार्य कर रही हैं। ऐसे में बेहतर कार्य करने वाली आशा व एएनएम को प्रोत्साहित करना भी आवश्यक है। उक्त बातें दरियापुर सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में आयोजित सम्मान समारोह में प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ. सत्येंद्र कुमार सिंह ने कही। इस कार्यक्रम में क्षेत्र में बेहतर कार्य करने वाली आशा और एएनएम को सम्मानित किया गया।

इस मौके पर प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी ने कहा कि आज बेहतर कार्य करने वाली आशा सम्मानित हो रहीं हैं। पुरस्कार जीवन में और बेहतर करने के लिए प्रेरित करता है। इस मौके पर एएनएम प्रबिला कुमारी(सैदपुर उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र), मंजू कुमारी(सुंदरपुर उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र), निशा कुमारी(बजाहिया उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र), आशा फैसिलिटेटर शिशु कुमारी, सरस्वती देवी, रेणुबाला श्रीवास्तव एवं आशा समूह में आशा देवी(भैरोपुर), उषा देवी(सुतिहार), बेबी देवी पुरनाडीह को आरोग्य दिवस, गृह भ्रमण, सर्वे अधतन एवं अन्य राष्ट्रीय कार्यक्रम में रुचि लेकर कार्य करने के लिए पुरस्कृत किया गया ।

पहल की शुरुआत करने वाला पहला अस्पताल बना
केयर इंडिया बीएम शंशाक शेखर ने बताया कि दरियापुर सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र इस नयी पहल की शुरूआत करने वाला जिले का पहले अस्पताल के रूप में पहचान बनायी है। यहां पर पहली प्रखंड स्तर पर पहली बार कर्मियों को सम्मानित करने का सिलसिला शुरू किया गया है। ताकि कर्मियों के हौसले को कायम रखते हुए स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं को आमजनों तक पहुंचाया जा सके।

हर महीने कर्मियों के काम का होगा आकलन
प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ. सत्येंद्र कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि प्रति माह सभी कर्मियों के काम का आकलन कर 3 बेहत्तर एएनएम, आशा फैसिलिटेटर एवं आशा को पैनल द्वारा चयनित कर पुरस्कृत किया जाएगा। इससे सभी कर्मियों का मनोबल बढ़ता रहेगा। उन्होने बताया कि प्रत्येक माह बेहतर काम करने वाली कर्मियों की फ़ोटो “हॉल ऑफ फेम” में लगायी जाएगी जो प्रशासनिक भवन एवं अस्पताल भवन में लगाया जायेगा ।

कोरोना महामारी में भी उत्कृष्ट कार्य पर भी कर्मियों को मिले पुरस्कार
कोरोना के महामारी के दौरान बेहतर कार्य करने वाले कर्मियों को भी सम्मानित किया। जिसमें सरोज कुमारी 2, सरोज कुमारी 1, कुमारी अनिता, किरण देवी, ममता कुमारी, कुमकुम कुमारी, सरून कुमारी, रत्ना रानी बाला, प्रखंड स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधक संजीव कुमार, सामुदायिक उत्प्रेरक ध्रुप राम, डाटा ऑपरेटर राजेश कुमार, असीम कुमार एवं धनंजय कुमार को भी समान्नित किया। इस अवसर पर डॉ नीरज तिवारी, केयर इंडिया के बीएम शशांक शेखर, अजय कुमार, कल्याण कुमार, सुरेंद्र सिंह, अरविंद कुमार, लाल बाबू मौजूद थे ।

