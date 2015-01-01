पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चर्चा:महिला समूह की बैठक में आशा ने दी कई जानकारी, योग्य दंपतियों के साथ परिवार नियोजन पर हुई चर्चा

छपरा3 घंटे पहले
जिले में स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं को आमजनों तक पहुंचाने के लिए आशा मजबूती के साथ अपना कर्तव्यों का निर्वहन कर रही है। कई चुनौतियों के बावजूद स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं को आमजनों तक पहुंचा रही है। इसी कड़ी में दरियापुर प्रखंड के मोहम्मदपुर गांव में आशा फैसलिटेटर रीता देवी ने गांव की महिलाओं के साथ बैठक की। बैठक में आशा ने स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं के बारे में विस्तार से चर्चा की।

इस दौरान आशा ने योग्य दंपतियों को परिवार नियोजन के बारे में जानकारी दी तथा परिवार नियोजन के साधनों को अपनाने के लिए प्रेरित किया। महिलाओं को जानकारी दी गयी कि बेटी हो या बेटा, दो ही अच्छे है। आज के परिवेश में दो से अधिक बच्चों का सही तरीके पालन पोषण करना बहुत मुश्किल है। इसलिए हम दो, हमारे दो कार्यक्रम को आत्मसात करते हुए परिवार नियोजन के साधनों को अपनाएं। ताकि बेहतर भविष्य की परिकल्पना को पूरा किया जा सके।
नवजात शिशुओं की देखभाल की जानकारी:
आशा फैसलिटेटर रीता देवी ने बैठक में सभी महिलाओं को बदलते मौसम में नवजात शिशुओं का विशेष देखभाल करने की जानकारी दी। उन्होंने कहा कि शिशुओं को सिर्फ मां का ही दूध पिलाएं। ऊपर से दूध नहीं पिलाएं इससे बच्चे के स्वास्थ्य पर बुरा असर पड़ता है। ठंड को देखते हुए बच्चों को गर्म कपड़ों में लपेट कर रखें। मां भी अपना विशेष रूप से ख्याल रखें। संभव हो तो मां गर्म पानी से ही स्नान करें। ताकि जच्चा और बच्चा दोनों का स्वास्थ बना रहें।

पोषण संबंधित की गयी चर्चा
बैठक में गर्भवती महिला, किशोरियों व छह माह से ऊपर के बच्चों के पोषण से संबंधित जानकारी दी गयी। प्रसव पूर्व जांच में यदि खून की कमी होती है तब ऐसी महिलाओं को आयरन की गोली के साथ पोषक पदार्थों के सेवन के विषय में सलाह भी दी जाती है। गर्भावस्था के दौरान उच्च रक्तचाप, मधुमेह, अत्यधिक या कम वजन एवं अत्यधिक खून की कमी प्रसव संबंधित जटिलता को बढ़ा सकता है। इस दिशा में प्रधानमंत्री सुरक्षित मातृत्व अभियान प्रभावी रूप से सुदूर गांवों में रहने वाली महिलाओं के लिए वरदान साबित हो रही है एवं इससे मातृ एवं शिशु मृत्यु दर में भी अंकुश लागने में सफलता मिल रही है।

