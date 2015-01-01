पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरुकता:मातृमृत्यु की पहली सूचना देने पर आशा को मिलेगा 1000 रुपए

छपरा3 घंटे पहले
  • मातृ मृत्यु दर को कम करने के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कसी कमर, सुमन कार्यक्रम के तहत दी जाएगी प्रोत्साहन राशि

जिले में मातृ मृत्यु दर को कम करने के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कमर कस ली है। इसको लेकर राज्य स्वास्थ्य समिति के कार्यपालक निदेशक मनोज कुमार ने सभी सिविल सर्जन को पत्र लिखकर आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश जारी किया है। जारी पत्र में बताया गया है कि वर्ष 2019-20 में एचएमआईएस रिपोर्ट के अनुसार मात्र 24 प्रतिशत ही मातृ मृत्यु दर की पुष्टि की गयी है। इसे 100 प्रतिशत तक यथाशीघ्र लाना अतिआवश्यक व अनिवार्य है। बिहार में मातृ मृत्यु दर 165 (SRS-2015-17) से घटकर वर्ष 2016-18 में 149 तक आयी है।

जो एक सकारात्मक बात है। जारी पत्र के माध्यम से निर्देश दिया गया है कि आशा एवं एएनएम को मेटरनल डेथ सर्विलांस एंड रिस्पांस(एमडीएसआर) कार्यक्रम के प्रपत्र फार्म के बारे में प्रशिक्षण दिया जायेगा। आशा का प्रशिक्षण आशा दिवस के दिन एवं एएनएम का प्रशिक्षण एएनएम बैठक के दिन दिया जायेगा।

कार्यक्रम के चलने से राज्य में मातृ मृत्यु दर में आयी कमी| मातृ मृत्यु की सूचना को बढ़ावा एवं सुनिश्चित करने के उद्देश्य से सरकार ने सुमन कार्यक्रम के तहत प्राइमरी रिस्पांडेंट को प्रति मातृ-मृत्यु की सूचना देने पर 1000 रुपए की प्रोत्साहन राशि देने का प्रावधान किया है। प्राथमिकता के आधार पर प्राइमरी रिस्पांडेंट के रूप में आशा को प्रोत्साहित किया जाना है। ऐसे सूचना देने पर आशा कार्यकर्ताओं को 200 रुपए की प्रोत्साहन राशि दी जाती है।

क्या है सुमन कार्यक्रम
वैसी मातृ तथा शिशु मृत्यु जिसकी रोकथाम की जा सकती है को शून्य करने के उद्देश्य से राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन अन्तर्गत भारत सरकार ने सुमन कार्यक्रम की शुरूआत की है। कार्यक्रम का लक्ष्य सरकारी स्वास्थ्य संस्थान में आने वाली सभी महिलाओं और शिशुओं को अनिवार्य रूप से सम्मानपूर्ण तथा उच्च‍ कोटी की स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं बिना किसी खर्च के उपलब्ध कराना सुनिश्चित करना है इसके अंतर्गत सरकारी स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों में उपलब्ध सेवाओं के लिए लाभार्थी को किसी भी तरीके से मना नहीं किया जा सकता है। एएनसी, एचबीएनसी, सुरक्षित प्रसव, “0” डोज टीकाकरण, स्तनपान में सहयोग, आवागमन के लिए मुफ्त रेफरल की सुविधा, जन्म प्रमाण पत्र वितरण, प्रसव पश्चात परिवार नियोजन के लिए सलाह तथा निर्धारित समय सीमा के अंदर के कॉल सेंटर के माध्यम से सभी शिकायतों का निवारण सुनिश्चित किया जाना इस कार्यक्रम का मुख्य उद्देश्य है।

केयर इंडिया की टीम करेगी सहयोग| जारी पत्र में कहा गया है एमडीएसआर के प्रशिक्षण में केयर इंडिया के प्रखंडस्तरीय पदाधिकारियों का सहयोग लिया जायेगा। आशा के संख्या के अनुसार एक माह को शिड्यूल तैयार कर एमडीएसआर एवं सुमन कार्यक्रम के तहत प्रशिक्षण दिया जायेगा।

सूचना मिलने पर टीम करेगी जांच
मातृ-मृत्यु की सूचना प्राप्त होने के बाद संबंधित स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों के प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी द्वारा जांच के पश्चात मातृ-मृत्यु की सूचना को सत्यापित किया जायेगा। इसके बाद प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी मातृ-मृत्यु की प्रथम सूचना देने वाले को भी सत्यापित करेंगे। जिसके बाद प्रोत्साहन की राशि देय होगी।

