मजबूत सरकार जरूरी:विधानसभा चुनाव फैसले की घड़ी

छपरा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • परसा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में करीब 55 फीसदी मतदाताओं ने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। प्रखंड में चाक-चौबंद सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच शांतिपूर्ण मतदान हुआ। चुनाव आयोग के निर्देश पर सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर अर्द्धसैनिक बल को लगाया गया था। मतदान केंद्रों पर अर्द्धसैनिक बलों की तैनाती रहने से अपराधी किस्म के लोगों की दाल नहीं गल पाई।

विधानसभा चुनाव में महिला वोटरों ने पूरे उत्साह के साथ बढ़-चढ़ कर अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। हालांकि कुछ जगहों को छोड़ कर दोपहर के पहले अधिकांश बूथों पर मतदाताओं की संख्या कम दिखी। दोपहर बाद उनमें इजाफा हुआ और लोग कतार में लग कर अपने वोट डाले। कोरोना का संक्रमण न फैले इसके लिए सेनेटाइजर व दस्ताने की व्यवस्था की गई थी। बूथों की संख्या बढ़ाये जाने के कारण वोटरों को कोई परेशानी नहीं हुई। मतदान में पुरुषों की अपेक्षा महिलाओं ने बढ़-चढ़ कर हिस्सा लिया। पहली बार मतदान करने पहुंचे युवक-युवतियों में कुछ अलग उमंग दिखा।

