निर्देश:एक फरवरी से असेसमेंट टेस्ट

छपरा42 मिनट पहले
  • जेपीविवि के कुलपति ने सभी कॉलोजों को जारी किया निर्देश

जयप्रकाश विश्वविद्यालय के अंतर्गत पीजी भौतिकी विभाग के अंतर्गत सत्र 2018-20 व सत्र 2019-21 फर्स्ट सेमेस्टर के छात्र-छात्राएं जिनकी उपस्थिति वर्ग में 75 प्रतिशत है। उनका असेसमेंट टेस्ट एक फरवरी से छह फरवरी के बीच कोविड प्रोटोकॉल को ध्यान में रखते हुए आयोजित किया जायेगा। छात्र-छात्राएं इस संदर्भ में अपने विभाग से जानकारी प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। इंटर व मैट्रिक परीक्षाओं को लेकर कॉलेजों में सुबह के सत्र में कक्षाएं संचालित होंगी: छपरा|इंटर व मैट्रिक परीक्षाओं को लेकर कॉलेजों में सुबह के सत्र में कक्षाएं संचालित होंगी। जेपीयू के जनसंपर्क अधिकारी प्रो हरिश्चंद्र ने बताया कि कक्षाएं सुबह सात बजे से लेकर 8:30 तक चलेंगी। कॉलेजों द्वारा वर्ग संचालन का रूटीन बनाकर नोटिस बोर्ड पर प्रकाशित किया जायेगा।

ॉवहीं व्हाट्सअप ग्रुप व कॉलेज की वेबसाइट पर भी इससे संबंधित जानकारी अपडेट की जायेगी। इस संदर्भ में ऑनलाइन मीटिंग आयोजित कर कुलपति प्रो फारूक अली व प्रतिकुलपति प्रो लक्ष्मी नारायण सिंह ने महाविद्यालय के प्राचार्यों को निर्देश जारी कर दिया है। राजभवन के निर्देशानुसार सीनेट के प्रस्ताव में सत्र नियमितीकरण के लिए इस आशय को लेकर प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त को विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा एक पत्र भी लिखा गया है। जिसमें कहा गया है कि तीनों जिलों के डीएम को अपने जिला के अन्तर्गत आने वाले सभी महाविद्यालय के जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी को निर्देश दें कि महाविद्यालय में सुबह सात बजे से नौ बजे तक कक्षाओं को संचालित किया जा सके। जिससे सत्र के नियमितीकरण में सहयोग मिल सके।

